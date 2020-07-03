WATCH | 'I didn't see myself surviving '- Mlamli Mangcala details Covid-19 battle in ICU

It was part of a series of videos the actor plans to publish about his battle with the disease.

In a longer live video on Facebook, posted a few hours earlier, the star said he has been discharged from ICU after battling the virus.

“I was diagnosed with Covid-19. I am still in hospital now. I survived a number of episodes from ICU. I went to ICU for four or five days, that I cannot account for. Guys, Covid-19 is real.”

He said he had lost more than 27kg because of the disease.

Mlamli revealed that he was rushed to hospital when he could no longer walk and it took him 20 minutes to get into an ambulance.

He said that when x-rays revealed that he had bilateral pneumonia, in addition to Covid-19, he feared the worst.

"I thought I am gone ... this will be it. I am not going to get out of this one".

He added that he had to bury his brother last month to the virus.