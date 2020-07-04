'Frozen' princess! Inside Ntando Duma’s 3rd birthday party for Sbahle
Actress and TV personality Ntando Duma celebrated her daughter Sbahle Mzizi's third birthday in a glitzy Frozen-themed party.
Despite the global pandemic at hand, the doting mother and baby daddy Junior De Rocka made sure baby Sbahle enjoyed her birthday, with a lavish blue and white kiddies' set-up.
Taking to Twitter, Ntando shared adorable snaps from the birthday party celebration, leaving many in awe.
#SbahleTurns3— Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) June 28, 2020
Day well spent celebrating my Leadership’s 3rd birthday with family. ♥️🎊🙏🏾 A big shout out to #RorisangEvents for the decor😍 Just the way Sbahle wanted it. #WhatSbahleWantsSbahleGets 💙 pic.twitter.com/iVuOdD4VM7
She also took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to her little girl on her special day.
“I wish I could have had all my friends and more kids to come experience and celebrate this milestone with us but ke sizothini? Sis Covid showed us flames!
“Nonetheless we had fun with my special and close ones on my baby girl’s special day as she turned three. Happy Birthday my Leadership Sbahle, I’m so so proud to be your mother and thank you for being the coolest little girl to raise!”
View this post on Instagram
I wish I could have had all my friends and more kids to come experience and celebrate this milestone with us but ke sizothini? Sis COVID showed us flames😌 nonetheless we had fun with my special and close ones on my baby girl’s special day as she turned three. Happy Birthday my Leadership @sbahlemzizi ♥️ I’m so so proud to be your mother and thank you for being the coolest little girl to raise! #SbahleTurned3
Junior also took to Instagram and recounted how Sbahle came into the world and changed his life forever.