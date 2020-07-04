TshisaLIVE

IN PICS | Remembering veteran actress Mary Twala

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
05 July 2020 - 08:00
Mary Twala's career spans six decades.
Mary Twala's career spans six decades.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Fans, friends and family of Mary Twala are in deep mourning after the veteran actress' death a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday morning at the age of 80.

Mary captivated audiences of all ages in a career that spanned more than 60 years.

She starred in dozens of films, theatre and TV productions, including Sarafina!, Deliwe and Taxi to Soweto, Undenzani Melwane, Iqhawe, Hlala Kwabafileyo, Soul Buddyz, Child Of Soweto, Khululeka, Yizo-Yizo, SOS and Muvhango.

Last year she received the Order of Ikhamanga for her contribution to the performing arts. The order also honoured the star for her work in raising awareness of women's health.

She had been struggling with her health for several months and earlier this year fans saw a frail Mary attend her son Somizi Mhlongo's wedding on his wedding special, Somizi and Mohale: The Union.

Here are some of the memorable moments from Mary's life.

Somizi Mhlongo poses with his mother Mary Twala in 2006.
Somizi Mhlongo poses with his mother Mary Twala in 2006.
Image: Dino Codevilla
The Order of Ikhamanga in Silver is bestowed on actress Mary Twala by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2019 National Orders Awards on April 25, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
The Order of Ikhamanga in Silver is bestowed on actress Mary Twala by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2019 National Orders Awards on April 25, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
Mary Twala during the memorial service of legendary actor Joe ‘Sdumo’ Mafela at the Johannesburg Theatre on March 23, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Mary Twala during the memorial service of legendary actor Joe ‘Sdumo’ Mafela at the Johannesburg Theatre on March 23, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Trevor Kunene
Mary Twala during the South African Film & Television Awards on March 22, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Mary Twala during the South African Film & Television Awards on March 22, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Mary Twala during Drum Magazine 60th Birthday on October 26, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Mary Twala during Drum Magazine 60th Birthday on October 26, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Somizi Mhlongo & Mom Mary Twala during Drum Magazine 60th Birthday on October 26, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Somizi Mhlongo & Mom Mary Twala during Drum Magazine 60th Birthday on October 26, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Somizi Mhlongo with his mother Mary Twala and his fiancee Mohale Motaung during the 2019 National Orders Awards on April 25, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Somizi Mhlongo with his mother Mary Twala and his fiancee Mohale Motaung during the 2019 National Orders Awards on April 25, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Tributes pour in for actress Mary Twala: 'The nation's tree has fallen'

The actress died at Park Lane Private Hospital on Saturday.
TshisaLIVE
16 hours ago

'The tree has fallen': We will never forget Ma Mary Twala & will celebrate her legacy

Legendary South African actress Mary Twala died on Saturday
TshisaLIVE
15 hours ago

Veteran actress Mary Twala has died

Somizi's talented mother, Mary Twala, died on Saturday at Parklane private hospital around 11am.
TshisaLIVE
17 hours ago

IN PICTURES | Remembering Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala

Joseph Shabalala died on Tuesday morning after battling health issues.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Levels! Black Coffee shows off his luxurious ride TshisaLIVE
  2. Veteran actress Mary Twala has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans shooketh by Jada Pinkett Smith’s affair with August Alsina TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Healing needs to happen' - Jada Pinkett Smith taking herself to the Red Table ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Veteran playwright Welcome Msomi has died TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X