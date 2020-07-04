Mapaseka Koetle slams people hiding their positive Covid-19 status

As the Covid-19 death toll continues to rise, actress Mapaseka Koetle has slammed people who insist on hiding the positive results of their Covid-19 tests with people with whom that have interacted, leaving them in danger of transporting the coronavirus to their loved ones.

The actress took to Twitter to express her frustration about people who do not realise that by hiding their positive status, they are harming those around them.

"I honestly don’t understand why some people keep quiet after testing positive. Bua so people who have been in contact with you ba vaye ba lo test," she said.