TshisaLIVE

Mapaseka Koetle slams people hiding their positive Covid-19 status

"Talk so that people who have been in contact with you can go test," Mapaseka said.

04 July 2020 - 12:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Mapaseka Koetle has shared her frustrations about stigma during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Actress Mapaseka Koetle has shared her frustrations about stigma during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: Instagram/Mapaseka Koetle

As the Covid-19 death toll continues to rise, actress Mapaseka Koetle has slammed people who insist on hiding the positive results of their Covid-19 tests with people with whom that have interacted, leaving them in danger of transporting the coronavirus to their loved ones.

The actress took to Twitter to express her frustration about people who do not realise that by hiding their positive status, they are harming those around them.

"I honestly don’t understand why some people keep quiet after testing positive. Bua so people who have been in contact with you ba vaye ba lo test," she said.

Mapaseka's tweet opened a debate in her mentions, as people began to share their personal stories.

While most agreed with her, others reasoned that because of the stigma that has been attached to the coronavirus, people were scared to speak out.

One follower testified that her sister had been a victim of bullying and torture from her neighbours after she alerted them as they blamed her for "bringing them Covid-19".

There were many others with similar stories about the stigma around Covid-19.

Scandal!'s Mapaseka on slay queens: I still don't know what they are or do

Her character is a slay queen but she says she ain't judging
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

SNAPS | Pasi Koetle's shoot with her lil princess is too cute

Mapaseka Koetle loves every moment of motherhood.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

How real life ‘drama’ motivates Pasi Koetle’s hilarious Insta comedy skits

Wanna know what Pasi's inspiration is? It's yáll!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

'I still lay-bye': Here's how Scandal!'s Pasi looks after her coins

You wanna stay guaped, take some tips from Pasi.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Fans shooketh by Jada Pinkett Smith’s affair with August Alsina TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Healing needs to happen' - Jada Pinkett Smith taking herself to the Red Table ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi defends his cooking show amid claims other chefs are 'more deserving' TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'I didn't see myself surviving' - Mlamli Mangcala details Covid-19 ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Thuso Mbedu speaks out: An actor tested positive for Covid-19 & he was written ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X