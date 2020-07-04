Mapaseka Koetle slams people hiding their positive Covid-19 status
"Talk so that people who have been in contact with you can go test," Mapaseka said.
As the Covid-19 death toll continues to rise, actress Mapaseka Koetle has slammed people who insist on hiding the positive results of their Covid-19 tests with people with whom that have interacted, leaving them in danger of transporting the coronavirus to their loved ones.
The actress took to Twitter to express her frustration about people who do not realise that by hiding their positive status, they are harming those around them.
"I honestly don’t understand why some people keep quiet after testing positive. Bua so people who have been in contact with you ba vaye ba lo test," she said.
I honestly don’t understand why should some people keep quiet after testing positive . Bua so people who have been in contact with you ba vaye ba lo test.. re bona mehlolo Waitse .— Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong (@Pasi_Koetle) June 29, 2020
Mapaseka's tweet opened a debate in her mentions, as people began to share their personal stories.
While most agreed with her, others reasoned that because of the stigma that has been attached to the coronavirus, people were scared to speak out.
One follower testified that her sister had been a victim of bullying and torture from her neighbours after she alerted them as they blamed her for "bringing them Covid-19".
Oh Bathong ... I’m so sorry and your sister was doing the right thing ... hao batho mara re jwang https://t.co/VL0kIaJqox— Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong (@Pasi_Koetle) June 30, 2020
There were many others with similar stories about the stigma around Covid-19.
Apparently theres stigma growing around this virus in the Black Community. People who have tested positive are victimized and discriminated against. Its the whole HIV/AIDS thing all over again— Bhut’ Bhele (@sihle_mashologu) June 30, 2020
Akere fear mongers are saying positive cases are as a result of people partying or attending after-tears. They contribute to the same stigma and act surprised when people do not come forward with the truth.— Sweet_T (@Tsietsi_Mohale) June 29, 2020