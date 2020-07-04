TshisaLIVE

Mihlali responds to boob job question, tells tweeps to mind their own business

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
04 July 2020 - 14:00
Mihlali Ndamase has hit back at body shamers.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali Ndamase

YouTube sensation Mihlali Ndamase has cleared the air on claims she got a “boob job”, slamming suggestions she had gone under the knife.

The star was thirst trapping hard on the socials this week when a fan slid in her mentions asking if she had gone under the knife.

“Someone just asked if I got my boobs done, kunini Ndakana mabele bethuna,” Mihlali exclaimed.

She asked if tweeps would always assume she had something done whenever she showed her body.

She said even if she did have surgery, she wasn't here to entertain people's nonsense.

It is not the first time Mihlali has had to answer questions about going under the knife.

She took to Twitter late last year to address rumours she had bum enhancements.

It all started when a tweep commented on her “throwback” snaps, claiming they showed Mihlali before she had any work done.

Mihlali clapped back at the critic, saying her look gave haters sleepless nights.

“Imagine comparing my 19-year-old body to my adult one, my weight gain is the worst thing that ever happened to y’all.”

