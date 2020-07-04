Tributes pour in for veteran actress Mary Twala: 'The nation's tree has fallen'
South Africans are mourning the loss of veteran actress Mary Twala who died on Saturday, aged 80.
Her son, Somizi Mhlongo, confirmed the news on social media, saying “the tree has fallen. I'm shattered to the core.”
Twala died at Netcare Park Lane private hospital.
“Today's my late father's birthday ... and my mom decided to respond to his call to join him in heaven ... The tree has fallen ... I'm shattered to the core ... but I'd be very selfish if I don't release her ... ”
On social media, #RIPMaryTwala trended as news of the iconic actress's death broke.
Mary Twala 💔#RIPMaryTwala... deepest condolences to you brother @somizi. May her soul rest in perfect and eternal peace! Her impact on our screens was thorough, complete and indisputably legendary! pic.twitter.com/G9DHcoPyMy— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 4, 2020
A South African icon, a gift to the arts and the world, an inspiration to many of us and an amazing entertainer, my deepest condolences to the family, uthixo anithuthuzele 🙏🏾💔 #RIPMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/BT8AbDYvde— Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (@vuyomse) July 4, 2020
Heartfelt condolences @somizi, on the passing of your mom. May memories shared act as a source of solace for you, your family and your mom’s fans. #RIPMaryTwala https://t.co/C9cSvLxCK6— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) July 4, 2020
I remember the look on her face on the wedding day. That was a very special moment, so profound and heartfelt. It was beautiful to watch the unconditional love she showed her son. Rest In Peace Ndlovukazi.❤️🕯🙏🏽 #RIPMaryTwala 💐 pic.twitter.com/JDbRFugwDf— ••beautiful boy•• (@_Sphoenix_) July 4, 2020
The last time I saw her on TV was at Somizi's wedding. I'll never forget the look she gave Somizi before he walked down the aisle🥺 that woman loved her son & was proud as hell❤ #RIPMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/VEIt0gk0cv— Siviwe (@me_siviwe) July 4, 2020
A Legend. A Queen. A Mother. A Grandmother. A National Treasure. You were one of a kind🥺❤#RIPMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/PwD7x32CXV— Siviwe (@me_siviwe) July 4, 2020
RIP: Actress Mary Twala has passed away— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) July 4, 2020
80 year old legendary star of stage and screen has died, leaving a legacy of a long career and inspiration.
To her son Somizi, it’s not only your tree but the nation’s that’s fallen. #PhilReports #RIPMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/YMA2MEGdMc