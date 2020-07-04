Tributes pour in for veteran actress Mary Twala: 'The nation's tree has fallen'

South Africans are mourning the loss of veteran actress Mary Twala who died on Saturday, aged 80.

Her son, Somizi Mhlongo, confirmed the news on social media, saying “the tree has fallen. I'm shattered to the core.”

Twala died at Netcare Park Lane private hospital.

“Today's my late father's birthday ... and my mom decided to respond to his call to join him in heaven ... The tree has fallen ... I'm shattered to the core ... but I'd be very selfish if I don't release her ... ”

On social media, #RIPMaryTwala trended as news of the iconic actress's death broke.