Good food, famous friends & fun: 3 reasons Mzansi can't wait for Somizi's new cooking show

05 July 2020 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Somizi Mhlongo is busy cooking up a show for his fans.
Image: Instagram/Somizi

In the absence of Living the dream with Somizi on their screens, Mzansi has been going through a serious “Somizi withdrawal”, but SomG recently revealed that he's busy cooking up a show and it already looks like it will have Mzansi wrapped around its pinky.

The flamboyant media personality has been dropping snippets and behind-the-scenes footage, as he teases his upcoming show. Fans believe Somizi is busy creating a talk show ...

So far Somizi has revealed that the show will have couch interviews and he's already shown Mzansi that the likes of Cassper Nyovest, Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle have graced him with their presence.

Through his social media, we also found out that Somizi will be using the platform to showcase his great cooking skills.

Plus, everyone who knows SomG knows that he never runs out of alcohol. If his wedding was anything to go buy, the guests will be well served!

WATCH | Nobody owes you s**t!, says Somizi after celeb 'friends' decline to feature in his show

"Don't ever think and believe that you are entitled to the return of the favour or being rewarded for being there for a friend"
1 week ago

Whether Somizi always knew it or whether it was Covid-19 that finally spurred him into action, his fans have been begging for such entertainment for ages now.

The guy's personality and his interactions with his friends are enough to make a proper show but because he's Somgaga, fans know he never settles for the bare minimum. 

There's no doubt that SomG's fans are ready for this show and all it brings. It has three major ingredients that go into making a great and entertaining show:

 

1. Great guest list!

2. Of course there's gonna be great food and overflowing drinks!

View this post on Instagram

On yo Marks

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

3. Tons of fun ... and great music!

Somizi hits back at criticism that he shouldn't joke about the taxi strike because people lost their livelihoods

If a joke ain't funny, move on sis... take your laughter and move!
1 week ago

WATCH | 'I hope for the best' - TT Mbha tests positive for Covid-19

‘I've tested positive for the coronavirus and can only hope that those who haven't been taking it seriously will do so immediately'
1 week ago

Somizi on gay marriage in 'conservative' Africa: 'I always knew I would get married'

“I am a rebel. I don’t allow any form of rule or society to dictate what I should do, especially when it comes to me being me."
1 week ago

Somizi posts snap of R5m car in his driveway, fans go into a frenzy

Somizi really flexes different though... yoh!
2 weeks ago

