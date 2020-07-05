Good food, famous friends & fun: 3 reasons Mzansi can't wait for Somizi's new cooking show
In the absence of Living the dream with Somizi on their screens, Mzansi has been going through a serious “Somizi withdrawal”, but SomG recently revealed that he's busy cooking up a show and it already looks like it will have Mzansi wrapped around its pinky.
The flamboyant media personality has been dropping snippets and behind-the-scenes footage, as he teases his upcoming show. Fans believe Somizi is busy creating a talk show ...
So far Somizi has revealed that the show will have couch interviews and he's already shown Mzansi that the likes of Cassper Nyovest, Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle have graced him with their presence.
Through his social media, we also found out that Somizi will be using the platform to showcase his great cooking skills.
Plus, everyone who knows SomG knows that he never runs out of alcohol. If his wedding was anything to go buy, the guests will be well served!
Whether Somizi always knew it or whether it was Covid-19 that finally spurred him into action, his fans have been begging for such entertainment for ages now.
The guy's personality and his interactions with his friends are enough to make a proper show but because he's Somgaga, fans know he never settles for the bare minimum.
There's no doubt that SomG's fans are ready for this show and all it brings. It has three major ingredients that go into making a great and entertaining show: