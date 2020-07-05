TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Mona Monyane's family gets beautiful new home after last one burnt down

05 July 2020 - 11:00
Actress Mona Monyane bought a new house.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Noko Mashilo

Actress Mona Monyane has blessed herself with a beautiful new house as a clear “look at God!” moment after a series of hardships in life and Mzansi is here for it!

The talented actress lost her house after it went up in flames last year and so her followers celebrated her new crib when she shared some snaps of it earlier this week.

“Look at God. October 2019 showed me literal flames but God had other plans. Remember always my beloveds, that God will never forsake you,” Mona said.

Mona losing her house followed several other tragic life events, including losing a child and later going through separation from her estranged husband Khulu Skenjana. The actress has shared her journey detailing and documenting both her highs and her lows.

The actress's life testimony has helped many women across the country who have followed her story and applied her tips to their lives. Mona also shared a picture of her sparkling new kitchen and gushed about how happy she was to put her interior design skills to use.

New kitchen, new home, new life. Getting to practise my interior design skills in the rebuilding of my home felt like God saying ... not only will the phoenix rise but she will rise. P.S. Please get home insurance and cover your household items as well. Life happens and you don't want to be left paying out of your pocket,” she said.

Her TL and comments section were flooded with congratulatory messages from people who were happy to celebrate her season of “Look At God!".

“Yes Lord! Congratulations Mona!” Pearl Modiadie said.

Check out how beautiful her house is!

