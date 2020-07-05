WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi singing ‘Rise Up’ will leave you mesmerised

Forget Idols SA 2020, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has shut down the competition and again shown Mzansi that she has pipes for Africa.

The star has bowled over fans in the past with her renditions of Beyoncé's Sandcastles and Amanda Black's Amazulu, and this week had the entire internet mesmerised with another ballad from her apartment.

This time she left jaws on the floor with a version of Andra Day's hit song Rise Up.

She posted a black-and-white video of her performance on Instagram and was flooded with praise.

Sis also quoted lyrics from the song, encouraging her followers to '“rise up”.

“We will rise up! It may seem and look bleak but it's not over. We can and we will rise up! I brought out all the vibrato today for my Queen Andra Day,” she wrote.