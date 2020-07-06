Emtee clears the air on 'R55k a show' claims

Rapper Emtee has come out to slam claims that he charges R55k for a performance, and made it clear that he's not worth such a low price.

The rapper, who has gifted Mzansi with a lot of hip-hop hits, including Roll Up and Pearl Thusi, didn't give details about how much it actually costs to book his services. However, the offence he took made it clear that he charged more money than was mentioned in the list.

"I know y'all think low of me but that's not my fee," he said dismissing the claim.