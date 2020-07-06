Emtee clears the air on 'R55k a show' claims
Rapper Emtee has come out to slam claims that he charges R55k for a performance, and made it clear that he's not worth such a low price.
The rapper, who has gifted Mzansi with a lot of hip-hop hits, including Roll Up and Pearl Thusi, didn't give details about how much it actually costs to book his services. However, the offence he took made it clear that he charged more money than was mentioned in the list.
"I know y'all think low of me but that's not my fee," he said dismissing the claim.
I know y’all think low of me but that’s not my fee. https://t.co/FZQgWz5uU8— JOHUSTLEBURG (@emteethehustla_) July 2, 2020
The figure is R10k more than what was quoted by local YouTuber Oabile in a recent video.
Oabile allegedly fired off e-mails to some of the booking managers of several massive SA hip-hop stars, pretending to inquire about booking them for a four-song set at a birthday party.
He allegedly asked for a quote, including riders and travel costs, and compiled a list of the responses.
According to the YouTuber, Emtee charged R45k.
Meanwhile, the rapper also made it a point to let "fukazi" fans know that he will never beg them for their support. This as he's preparing to introduce Mzansi to his very own sneaker.
He tweeted that if people were truly his fans they would support him without wanting to change, censor or disrespect him.
Also, he would like people to kindly stop calling him a "wanna-be thug".
There’s thousands of brands emhlabeni. If you don’t like me, my music, Merch or sneakers. As’ncengi! I’m hustling aggressively https://t.co/AuN3zr2KR8— JOHUSTLEBURG (@emteethehustla_) July 2, 2020
So everytime I tell somebody my life story they think I’m cappin or tryna be gangster. I grew up in Hillbrow dawg. We r not the same.— JOHUSTLEBURG (@emteethehustla_) July 1, 2020
Lento oyikhulumayo amasimba nje. I’m loved in my city!!! They show me nothing but love. Rest of y’all gon’ get robbed make no mistake. I’m not tryna be gangster. I was never one. STOP PUSHING THIS AGENDA THAT IM A WANNABE THUG. Try me! Won’t even touch u, the city will https://t.co/lh44sgITQ1— JOHUSTLEBURG (@emteethehustla_) July 1, 2020