IN MEMES | Fans are here for Jub Jub stirring the pot on 'Uyajola'
Like a child in the naughty corner, fans think Uyajola host Jub Jub Maarohanye has been stirring up trouble on the show and often makes the situation worse.
The star had fans rolling on the floor with laughter during Sunday night's episode of the Cheaters-like show when he could be heard interrupting a confrontation by repeating “six months”.
The star was also applauded by fans when he diffused a potentially explosive situation after a confrontation led the team to a taxi rank.
Several taxi owners tried to put a stop to the show, leading to a tense standoff and the team retreating.
Jub Jub was hailed by many for his “maturity”.
His name was soon trending on Twitter, where it remained until Monday morning with fans flooding the service with memes about the star.
Jub Jub and putting fire #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/ZfI0WfW93w— Gerald¡ne (@realgeraldineg) July 6, 2020
Jub Jub was defeated today no punchlines nex akudlalwa erenkeni #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/2HmPePV9HM— Ke_Sibusiso (@TibutitoSA) July 5, 2020
Jub jub Six months six month six months!!!! Aye Gatella Botlhoko sooh😂😂😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽⛽💌💌💌⛽ adding some Diesel😂😂#Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/llR2l7w0UG— 🔴#ARTETA❤🔴ARSENAL🔴⚽#KAKA(22) 🐐💓 #MAPS_92 💅 (@Maps_Welsh) July 5, 2020
#Uyajola99Sundays how the taxi association came for jub jub pic.twitter.com/z9WtERq7JU— Katleho ❤️ (@Katleho60793072) July 5, 2020
#Uyajola99Sundays— Daniel G (@ChueneDaniel) July 5, 2020
When Jub jub says six months six months six months six months six months six months six months pic.twitter.com/wh5f8Gnipi
#Uyajola99Sundays— Netshedzo (@Netshed41173659) July 5, 2020
So jub jub know six months Joe😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hTpGxxo6Y5
Jub Jub is adding fuel to the fire with repeating six months! #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/6utOALVMoW— Chenjerai Mabhiza (@cmabhiza49) July 5, 2020
Jub Jub six months #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/rYmFtCxv34— Londeka_♡Mrs_K♡ (@Miss_Londeka) July 5, 2020
Taxi drivers chased Jub Jub away just like that? Voetsek voetsek #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/f4YUF3prdm— @DavyK (@LesibaKekana13) July 5, 2020
Jub Jub should hire Taxi drivers as bouncers coz wow, his bouncers couldn't do anything at the rank😭😭😭 #Uyajola99Sundays #Uyajola99sunday #JubJub #uyajola pic.twitter.com/ZhZsDk2ac9— Gizzar Wabantwana (@Truest_degree) July 5, 2020