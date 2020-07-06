TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Fans are here for Jub Jub stirring the pot on 'Uyajola'

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
06 July 2020 - 11:00
Jub Jub is the host of Moja Love's reality show 'Uyajola'.
Jub Jub is the host of Moja Love's reality show 'Uyajola'.
Image: Instagram/ Jub Jub

Like a child in the naughty corner, fans think Uyajola host Jub Jub Maarohanye has been stirring up trouble on the show and often makes the situation worse.

The star had fans rolling on the floor with laughter during Sunday night's episode of the Cheaters-like show when he could be heard interrupting a confrontation by repeating “six months”.

The star was also applauded by fans when he diffused a potentially explosive situation after a confrontation led the team to a taxi rank.

Several taxi owners tried to put a stop to the show, leading to a tense standoff and the team retreating.

Jub Jub was hailed by many for his “maturity”.

His name was soon trending on Twitter, where it remained until Monday morning with fans flooding the service with memes about the star.

Check out some of our favs.

'Uyajola's' Thapelo claims women who smoke & drink 'aren't marriage material' - fans react

"Imagine not drinking/smoking to be recognised as wife material, give me 0 ma'am" one fan said.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

IN MEMES | The one earring mystery left 'Uyajola 99' fans invested for days!

Everyone was just on some: " Yes, we know he's cheating but where's the other earring sis?"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Viewers cancel 'Uyajola’s' 'trash' Joseph for cheating on his wife for being 'infertile'

Fans called for Jub Jub to return to the show and give Joseph a proper talking to
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Levels! Black Coffee shows off his luxurious ride TshisaLIVE
  2. Veteran actress Mary Twala has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Veteran playwright Welcome Msomi has died TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Healing needs to happen' - Jada Pinkett Smith taking herself to the Red Table ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans shooketh by Jada Pinkett Smith’s affair with August Alsina TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X