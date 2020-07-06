Mohale asks for prayers after Ma Mary Twala’s death: 'I have never seen my husband like this'

Actor Mohale Mhlongo-Motaung has asked the nation to pray for his family after his husband, Somizi Mhlongo, lost his mother over the weekend.

Veteran actress Mary Twala died at a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday morning at the age of 80.

Somizi confirmed the news on social media, sharing his overwhelming sadness at her passing on his late father's birthday.

As friends and fans flooded social media with tributes to Ma Mary and messages of support for Somizi, Mohale took to Twitter to say he had never seen the Idols SA judge so heartbroken.

“I’ve never seen my husband like this. Please pray for us guys. I really need to be strong for him,” he wrote.