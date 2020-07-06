Sarah Langa squashes Mihlali 'beef' rumours: 'Y’all are weird man, always so negative'

Socialite Sarah Langa has laughed off suggestions she is feuding with YouTube star Mihlali Ndamase after the pair posted similar snaps on social media last week.

Mihlali shut down the internet last week when she posted a snap of herself posing near a private jet. As fans were trying to deal, Sarah came and snatched all the weaves with a similar snap next to a helicopter.

The posts led to many claiming there was “beef” between the socialites, and they were trying to “outdo each other”.

Sarah moved quickly to clear the air on the claims, saying nothing could be further from the truth. She explained that the pair were actually working together at the shoot where the snaps were taken.

“Y'all are so weird. Mihlali and I were at the same shoot yesterday. We both posted BTS videos of the shoot and now y'all are creating weird scenarios trying to create beef that will never exist,” she said.

She added that critics were just being negative, and said not everything was a competition.

“Eww, y'all are so negative. Not all women are driven by toxic competitiveness. What a joke.”