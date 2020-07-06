TshisaLIVE

Sarah Langa squashes Mihlali 'beef' rumours: 'Y’all are weird man, always so negative'

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
06 July 2020 - 13:00
Sarah Langa says the pictures were for a shoot and there is no beef between the stars.
Sarah Langa says the pictures were for a shoot and there is no beef between the stars.
Image: Sarah Langa/ Instagram

Socialite Sarah Langa has laughed off suggestions  she is feuding with YouTube star Mihlali Ndamase after the pair posted similar snaps on social media last week.

Mihlali shut down the internet last week when she posted a snap of herself posing near a private jet. As fans were trying to deal, Sarah came and snatched all the weaves with a similar snap next to a helicopter.

The posts led to many claiming there was “beef” between the socialites, and they were trying to “outdo each other”.

Sarah moved quickly to clear the air on the claims, saying nothing could be further from the truth. She explained that the pair were actually working together at the shoot where the snaps were taken.

Y'all are so weird. Mihlali and I were at the same shoot yesterday. We both posted BTS videos of the shoot and now y'all are creating weird scenarios trying to create beef that will never exist,” she said.

She added that critics were just being negative, and said not everything was a competition.

“Eww, y'all are so negative. Not all women are driven by toxic competitiveness. What a joke.”

Meanwhile, Khanyi Mbau was shutting down the internet with her own private jet poses.

The star left the internet shaking on Monday when a video she posted of herself boarding the jet went viral, with many comparing her to Mihlali and her post.

Levels! Mihlali & Sarah Langa’s 'private flight' snaps leave tweeps dizzy!

It was like battle of the "grootwomen" there by the social streets!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Sarah Langa: ‘I really have no idea how I do so well with my academics'

'Every time I get my marks I actually break down and cry cause I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude ...'
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Flex much?! Here’s 2020 in 60 seconds according to Sarah Langa

Sarah Langa's life is like a fashionista's movie.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Levels! Black Coffee shows off his luxurious ride TshisaLIVE
  2. Veteran actress Mary Twala has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Veteran playwright Welcome Msomi has died TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Healing needs to happen' - Jada Pinkett Smith taking herself to the Red Table ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans shooketh by Jada Pinkett Smith’s affair with August Alsina TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X