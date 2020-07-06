Thickleeyonce on unsolicited comments about her skin: 'Mind your business, captain obvious'

Influencer and digital content creator Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane has taken to social media to vent her frustrations with people who keep sliding into her DMs to offer unsolicited advice about how to treat her skin.

The body positivity activist shared screenshots of some of the messages on Twitter, and asked: “Why do people think this is okay?”

One of her followers offered to treat her skin, and asked the influencer for the name of her dermatologist: “Those acne scars need to be gone ASAP. It has no place on your gorgeous face.”

The person is identified as Dr Temi Awotedu who, according to her Instagram bio, is a Centurion-based consultant dermatologist.

Another follower appeared to promote her skin products, which she offered to give to the influencer for free.