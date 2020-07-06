TshisaLIVE

Thickleeyonce on unsolicited comments about her skin: 'Mind your business, captain obvious'

06 July 2020 - 11:37 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Lesego "Thickleeyonce" Legobane is receiving unsolicited advice about her skin.
Lesego "Thickleeyonce" Legobane is receiving unsolicited advice about her skin.
Image: Instagram/Thickleeyonce

Influencer and digital content creator Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane has taken to social media to vent her frustrations with people who keep sliding into her DMs to offer unsolicited advice about how to treat her skin.

The body positivity activist shared screenshots of some of the messages on Twitter, and asked: “Why do people think this is okay?”

One of her followers offered to treat her skin, and asked the influencer for the name of her dermatologist: “Those acne scars need to be gone ASAP. It has no place on your gorgeous face.”

The person is identified as Dr Temi Awotedu who, according to her Instagram bio, is a Centurion-based consultant dermatologist.

Another follower appeared to promote her skin products, which she offered to give to the influencer for free.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Thickleeyonce shared a picture of her bare face. In the caption she cautioned that while the advice may come from “a good place,” people must avoid pointing out imperfections in others as that may be a trigger.

“You might be pointing out something that the other person didn't even know was a flaw. Now you've made them self-conscious about it. Pointing out someone's imperfections is a trigger. You are messing with that person's healing process,” she wrote.

Thickleeyonce won over her 'crush' Ndumiso of Black Diamond

Now tweeps are wondering if Thickleeyonce slid into Ndumiso's DMs
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Levels! Thickleeyonce has made it on Rihanna's Savage x Fenty influencer list

'I love to align my brand with brands that manufacture sizes that are for small and plus-sized women.'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Thickleeyonce shares her 'first-time' stories

Star opens up about the first time she had sex and first time she got drunk.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Levels! Black Coffee shows off his luxurious ride TshisaLIVE
  2. Veteran actress Mary Twala has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Veteran playwright Welcome Msomi has died TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Healing needs to happen' - Jada Pinkett Smith taking herself to the Red Table ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans shooketh by Jada Pinkett Smith’s affair with August Alsina TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X