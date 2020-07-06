Thickleeyonce on unsolicited comments about her skin: 'Mind your business, captain obvious'
Influencer and digital content creator Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane has taken to social media to vent her frustrations with people who keep sliding into her DMs to offer unsolicited advice about how to treat her skin.
The body positivity activist shared screenshots of some of the messages on Twitter, and asked: “Why do people think this is okay?”
One of her followers offered to treat her skin, and asked the influencer for the name of her dermatologist: “Those acne scars need to be gone ASAP. It has no place on your gorgeous face.”
The person is identified as Dr Temi Awotedu who, according to her Instagram bio, is a Centurion-based consultant dermatologist.
Another follower appeared to promote her skin products, which she offered to give to the influencer for free.
Why do people think this is okay?? pic.twitter.com/7JvLnmUQKp— thickleeyonce (@ThickLeeyonce) July 4, 2020
In a lengthy Instagram post, Thickleeyonce shared a picture of her bare face. In the caption she cautioned that while the advice may come from “a good place,” people must avoid pointing out imperfections in others as that may be a trigger.
“You might be pointing out something that the other person didn't even know was a flaw. Now you've made them self-conscious about it. Pointing out someone's imperfections is a trigger. You are messing with that person's healing process,” she wrote.
I’m not sure why people think it’s okay to give their unsolicited advice on other people’s appearance? Please don’t do this no matter how much you think you’re “helping” or coming from a “good” place. 1, you might be pointing out something that the other person didn’t even know was a flaw, now you’ve made them self conscious about it. 2, pointing out someone’s imperfections is a trigger, you are messing with that persons healing process, just mind your own business captain obvious, we‘re already aware of what you’re pointing out. 💕