TshisaLIVE

Uzalo's Thuthuka Mthembu gets real about fame and Covid-19

06 July 2020 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Thuthuka Mthembu says people need to stop thinking celebs are immune to difficulties.
Thuthuka Mthembu says people need to stop thinking celebs are immune to difficulties.
Image: Thuthuka Mthembu's Instagram

Uzalo actress Thuthuka Mthembu may be one of the most exciting young talents in Mzansi, but she wants y'all to know that she is not about that lavish life and is definitely not immune to difficulties.

The star had her life turned upside down when she took on the role of Nonka on the popular soapie. Now people recognise her in the streets, and fans clamour for snaps with her.

Despite this, she told TshisaLIVE the life of a celeb is all that.

“The reality is that being an actor in SA is not as glamorous as people make it out to be. People have an expectation of what it should be like, but we are just normal people. The same challenges you face, I face.”

Like all of us, celebs have had to adapt to the “new normal” and change the way they work.

On the set of Uzalo, safety is the number one concern and actors now wear masks all the time.

Thuthuka admitted this has made her job a little more difficult, but said it was necessary to ensure everyone stays healthy.

“The work we do requires us to get up close and personal with each other, so it has been incredibly challenging and we have had to do things differently.

"We have our masks on and we are doing a lot of communicating with our eyes. It has to happen for the safety of all of us.”

'Uzalo’s' Wiseman on challenges of being a single father

"I made a promise that I'll do everything in my power to raise Lwandle in a Godly and responsible way. I don't want her to feel that she has one ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Uzalo off screens for a month, despite cast and crew returning to set

Actress Baby Cele gives us glimpse of life on set.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Uzalo’s Nelisa Mchunu: Please don’t be afraid to report rape

"Rapists don't deserve to be out in the streets terrorising women"
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Levels! Black Coffee shows off his luxurious ride TshisaLIVE
  2. Veteran actress Mary Twala has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Veteran playwright Welcome Msomi has died TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Healing needs to happen' - Jada Pinkett Smith taking herself to the Red Table ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans shooketh by Jada Pinkett Smith’s affair with August Alsina TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X