Uzalo's Thuthuka Mthembu gets real about fame and Covid-19
Uzalo actress Thuthuka Mthembu may be one of the most exciting young talents in Mzansi, but she wants y'all to know that she is not about that lavish life and is definitely not immune to difficulties.
The star had her life turned upside down when she took on the role of Nonka on the popular soapie. Now people recognise her in the streets, and fans clamour for snaps with her.
Despite this, she told TshisaLIVE the life of a celeb is all that.
“The reality is that being an actor in SA is not as glamorous as people make it out to be. People have an expectation of what it should be like, but we are just normal people. The same challenges you face, I face.”
Like all of us, celebs have had to adapt to the “new normal” and change the way they work.
On the set of Uzalo, safety is the number one concern and actors now wear masks all the time.
Thuthuka admitted this has made her job a little more difficult, but said it was necessary to ensure everyone stays healthy.
“The work we do requires us to get up close and personal with each other, so it has been incredibly challenging and we have had to do things differently.
"We have our masks on and we are doing a lot of communicating with our eyes. It has to happen for the safety of all of us.”