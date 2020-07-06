Uzalo's Thuthuka Mthembu gets real about fame and Covid-19

Uzalo actress Thuthuka Mthembu may be one of the most exciting young talents in Mzansi, but she wants y'all to know that she is not about that lavish life and is definitely not immune to difficulties.

The star had her life turned upside down when she took on the role of Nonka on the popular soapie. Now people recognise her in the streets, and fans clamour for snaps with her.

Despite this, she told TshisaLIVE the life of a celeb is all that.

“The reality is that being an actor in SA is not as glamorous as people make it out to be. People have an expectation of what it should be like, but we are just normal people. The same challenges you face, I face.”

Like all of us, celebs have had to adapt to the “new normal” and change the way they work.