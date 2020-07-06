TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Twitter has mixed responses to Rasta's painting of Mary Twala - 'is that really her?'

06 July 2020 - 16:11 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Rasta and his recent painting of veteran actress Mary Twala.
Image: Twitter/Rasta The Artist

South Africa's "funeral artist", Lebani Sirenje, popularly known among fans as Rasta, is getting mixed reviews for his latest work, a painting of legendary actress Mary Twala who died on Saturday.

Rasta shared a video of himself sitting next to the painting while paying tribute to Twala and her family.

He said, "our tree and pillar in the acting industry has fallen. We will celebrate the hard work and thanking you for inspiring young and aspiring actresses and actors and being a mother and grandmother".

He said he would paint three paintings in total to honour Mama Mary and her life. 

TshisaLIVE reported that a family member said that Mary had struggled with diabetes and that they were "shattered" at her passing. She had been ill for a long time and had been in and out of hospital in recent months.

This is what tweeps had to say about the art work: 

