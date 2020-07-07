'I latched on to Mam Mary in a way I can’t explain' - Pearl Thusi remembers Ma Mary Twala

Actress Pearl Thusi has been left heartbroken by the death of veteran actress Mary Twala at the weekend, recounting fond memories she shared with the star.

Mary died on Saturday morning at Netcare Park Lane Hospital in Johannesburg. She was 80 years old.

Her death sent shock waves across the nation, as friends and fans poured onto social media to pay tribute to the veteran.

Pearl added her message of tribute on Instagram, sharing a video of herself with Mary.

She said the nation was blessed to have witnessed Ma Mary's talent, and she was drawn to it.

“I latched on to Mam Mary in a way I can’t explain. I was a shadow or tail on her at work. I always checked for her first in the call sheet. I’d beg to be in the same scenes as her but because all we did was laugh and make jokes nonstop - they ended up separating us so work would get done.”

Pearl said her moments with Mary were filled with questions, trying to understand the genius Mary was.

“We’d sit outside together and I’d bother her with endless questions and we ate lunch together. She also sent me around to do stuff and sometimes she was just getting rid of me, lol, so she could learn her lines.”

She added that Mary was fiercely self-sufficient and would get annoyed when someone made a fuss or tried to do things for her.

Pearl shared a story of how the pair had witnessed a fly in someone's food on set and had joked about it for months after, saying Mary was the definition of enjoying life and work.

“For me, this is the definition of doing the work you love and enjoying the journey to your destination. Spreading love and positivity with every situation around you. She did that, and so is her son. So proud to know both of them and hope this gives you an idea of what happiness looks like but maybe, it’s one of those where you just had to have been there.”

Read Pearl's touching post below.