'I wouldn't wish this on my enemies' - Sthandiwe Kgoroge details Covid-19 battle
Former Generations actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge has opened up about testing positive for Covid-19, warning how the virus can attack your vital organs.
The star recently took to Instagram to reveal that she is living with the coronavirus, and is already nine days into her recovery.
She said Covid-19 was potentially devastating, and she did not wish it on her worst enemies.
“I don't have enemies but if I did, I wouldn't wish this on them. This virus hits at all your vital organs, everything.”
Sthandiwe did not disclose how she contracted the virus but said she was grateful the rest of her family did not have it.
“I thank God the rest of the family is clear. I've been self-isolating. It is lonely, but God lives and I know for a fact this, too, shall pass.”
She is the latest celeb to open up about contracting the virus, and said she prayed for all those in the industry who were infected.
“I pray for your strength,” she added.
View this post on Instagram
Day 9 of recovery since testing positive for Covid19.I don't even have enemies but if i did,i wouldn't wish this on them.This virus hits at all your vital organs,everything.I thank God the rest of the family is clear.I've been self isolating.Its lonely but God lives and i know for a fact this too shall pass.I pray for all my industry colleagues who are infected.I pray for your strength. What has been helping me: .Prayer(Pleading the blood of Jesus) .Pulse-Oximeter to check my Oxygen .Thermometer to check my temperature .Zinc .Vitamin D .Vitamin C Mhlonyane And Panado for the unbearable headaches. Steam Steam Steam!
Last week actor Zola Hashatsi revealed he had tested positive, while former The Queen star Mlamli Mangcala told fans he had spent several days in ICU on oxygen in his own fight with the virus.
Reality TV star and businessman TT Mbha announced in an Instagram post late last month that he had contracted Covid-19. Actress Rosie Motene and musician Brian Temba have also confirmed they contracted the virus.
Sunday World reported that musician Mshoza has also contracted the coronavirus. A source told TshisaLIVE she had recently been struggling with flu-like symptoms.