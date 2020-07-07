'It's fan-generated fun' — AKA's team clear the air on #AKAJoinsAmbitious

AKA's management have laughed off social media claims the rapper is joining record label Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Mzansi woke up on Tuesday to the hashtag #AKAJoinsAmbitious trending on Twitter, with hundreds of users weighing in on the star's “move”.

Flooding the Twitter streets with memes, fans claimed the rapper would “see flames” at the label, while others joked that the company would “take his cars and autotune”.

While AKA has not addressed the trend, his management said it was nothing more than fans just having a laugh.

“I believe it's fan-generated fun,” Vth Season's Raphael Benza said.

Ambitiouz also responded to the trend, asking for clarity.