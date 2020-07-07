'It's fan-generated fun' — AKA's team clear the air on #AKAJoinsAmbitious
AKA's management have laughed off social media claims the rapper is joining record label Ambitiouz Entertainment.
Mzansi woke up on Tuesday to the hashtag #AKAJoinsAmbitious trending on Twitter, with hundreds of users weighing in on the star's “move”.
Flooding the Twitter streets with memes, fans claimed the rapper would “see flames” at the label, while others joked that the company would “take his cars and autotune”.
While AKA has not addressed the trend, his management said it was nothing more than fans just having a laugh.
“I believe it's fan-generated fun,” Vth Season's Raphael Benza said.
Ambitiouz also responded to the trend, asking for clarity.
Iphi Ambitious? Because thina si Ambitiouz. #AKAJoinsAmbitious pic.twitter.com/oU6Gi7V4uz— Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) July 7, 2020
Of course, there is space for another megastar at Ambitiouz, with the label recently parting ways with Sjava.
The muso confirmed his exit in May through a statement he shared on his social media accounts.
Meanwhile, the joke about AKA joining the label kept spreading on Twitter.
I just hope he used a pencil to sign the contract. #AKAJoinsAmbitious pic.twitter.com/wGaQpumFsD— SITHALE✍🏿 (@SithaleKgaogelo) July 6, 2020
#AKAJoinsAmbitious He’ll be singing in isiZulu and Change his name to AKA Zulu pic.twitter.com/I6I9LVsoXG— ༺𝒞𝒽𝒶𝑜𝓉𝒾𝒸༻ (@Chaotic__SA) July 6, 2020
#AKAJoinsAmbitious I hope they tell him to stop using Auto tune.... pic.twitter.com/MH8wxqRusx— Y A Z I😩 (@Bebonke_J) July 6, 2020
#AKAJoinsAmbitious Apparently in the contract Ambitious will take everything including the beef he has with Cassper.. pic.twitter.com/LknHAfoyWp— Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) July 6, 2020
Heats after Heats #AKAJoinsAmbitious pic.twitter.com/oCnClmZTrC— Tall Skinny Guy 🙌 (@JosephMakaza) July 6, 2020
AKA when he logs in tomorrow morning 😂😂💔#AKAjoinsambitious pic.twitter.com/IkFST7dNmt— EbbAndFlow🇿🇦⚓ (@Boity_tshivhase) July 6, 2020