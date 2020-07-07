TshisaLIVE

Phindile Gwala on growing a thick skin: 'You can criticise me all you like'

07 July 2020 - 13:00
Phindile Gwala talks about how she deals with criticism.
Image: Via Phindile Gwala Instagram

Actress Phindile Gwala has had her fair share of criticism since she joined the acting industry over ten years ago and says she's worked out how to deal with unconstructive criticism.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE recently, Phindile explained that it didn't just magically happen that she grew a thicker skin to go with her career in the public domain. She explained that it took her a few years to understand that she doesn't have to take people's unkindness as a “perk of the job”.

“I'll be honest and say that in the beginning (of my career) I used to catch feelings when people criticised me. It used to pain me so much but as I grew I learned to understand that people will never be satisfied. Whether you do good or bad, they will continue to talk.

“Now I am in that stage in my life where critics don't do any harm to me. You can criticise me all you like. However, I don't want negative energy around me so I've since decided that I block anyone who brings it ... because I don't want to go that route in life where I have to attend to everyone's' pain.

“As you know, hurt people hurt people and they always try to drag you down to their level and I have no time for that.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has rained on Phindile's parade, as she was just enjoying doing the international promos for the film Looking For Love which stars her and Celeste Ntuli, but she is looking forward to coming back to the small screen soon.

In the meantime, the actress has been busy with her first love, theatre plays, and monologues to ensure that she keeps her skills sharp.

And even though all signs may point towards 2020 not being anyone's year, she's hasn't given up on her dream roles emerging in big productions this year.

“2020 is still my year! Yep, I said it,” Phindile said.

The one thing she knows for sure is that she will never quit!

View this post on Instagram

DONT QUIT! DO IT! Sweater by @andile_designer21

A post shared by Phindile Gwala-Ngandu (@phindilegwala_official) on

