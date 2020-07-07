'She has joined her sweetheart': Marah Louw pays tribute to Mary Twala

Marah Louw has joined the flood of tributes pouring in for veteran actress Mary Twala, who died on Saturday at Netcare Park Lane Hospital in Johannesburg.

Mary's son Somizi confirmed the star's death, declaring: “The tree has fallen, I'm shattered to the core.”

Marah was shocked by the news of Mary's death and told TshisaLIVE she is going to miss her laughter the most. She described her friend as a bundle of joy to be around with.

“I had the opportunity to work for a longer period with her when we were doing Lillian Dube’s show called Skwizas. It was crazy there. It didn’t feel like we were working, we would constantly laugh whenever we were shooting.

“I never saw her angry. We used to crack jokes and make fun of each other but she would never take the jokes to heart. She had so many funny things to say and I’m also going to miss her professionalism”.