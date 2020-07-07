WATCH | Six clips of Ma Mary Twala in action that have melted fans’ hearts
Fans, friends and family of Mary Twala continue to pay tribute to the veteran actress following her death in a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday morning, with many sharing videos of her best moments on screen
The star died at the age of 80 after being in and out of hospital for several months.
Mary captivated audiences of all ages during a career that spanned more than 60 years and saw her star in dozens of films, theatre and TV productions.
She lit up screens in projects including Sarafina!, Deliwe, Taxi to Soweto, Undenzani Melwane, Iqhawe, Hlala Kwabafileyo, Soul Buddyz, Child Of Soweto, Khululeka, Yizo-Yizo, SOS and Muvhango.
Last year she received the Order of Ikhamanga for her contribution to the performing arts.
News of her death sent shock waves across the country and led to a flood of tributes on social media.
Among these were several clips of her on screen, or in studio, that were shared.
Here are just six that warmed our hearts.
HERE I AM SEXY
One of the most widespread was a clip of Mary on the SABC2 series Skwizas.
Mama Mary Twala brought laughter into our homes. She was a whole mood. We will miss her. #RIPMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/BFtSEqyUZ6— Christo (@ChristoThurston) July 4, 2020
AT SOMIZI'S WEDDING
She had been struggling with her health for several months, and earlier this year fans saw a frail Mary attend her son Somizi Mhlongo's wedding on his wedding special, Somizi and Mohale: The Union.
Rest in everlasting Peace Mama 💔 this world lives better because you were here— IG:Thee_ozza (@ozababe_anita) July 4, 2020
Lala ngo xolo Mama Mary Twala, I'll never forget this beautiful moment between Somizi & mama Mary. When they both cried after Som Som whispered "Thank YOU #MaryTwala #Somizi pic.twitter.com/fQUzp7BzTb
THE FINAL ACT
In her last project before her death, Mary played a widow named Mantoa in the upcoming film This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection.
Mary Twala standby.. And......... ACTION!!!! 🎬— P I R A N O (@Pirano_Dj) July 4, 2020
🎥 #RIPMaryThwala 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/01oq7G7q2z
I HAVE 50 LIKES!
In another clip from Skwizas, Ma Mary's character dealt with internet fame.
SASSA DEPARTMENT bathong 💔...#ripmarythwala pic.twitter.com/FhFdwMvXxw— 🌷🍃 (@Astar_Nono) July 4, 2020
SHE'S GOT THE MOVES!
Mary broke it down during a radio interview with Lillian Dube in 2018, showing that after all these years she still had the moves like Jagger.
Gug’oThandayo On #FamousFreshFridays with the legendary thespians Dr Lillian Dube & Mam Mary Twala causing Vur Vai dancing to @KwestaDaKAR with @DJFreshSA @somizi @AngieKhumalo @M_Letsholonyane pic.twitter.com/hF5xbzR5Rv— METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) October 19, 2018
BONUS: SHE IS NOW UNITED WITH HER SWEETHEART
Several fans also reflected on Mary's relationship with her husband, comedian and actor Ndaba Mhlongo, sharing a clip of him performing a skit on TV.
Somizi's parents were pure talent. I wish Mme Mary Twala an amazing reunion with her husband at the other side#RIPMaryTwala🕊️ pic.twitter.com/p5r0ZoTgTo— "Kgalabsta" (@Kgalisto) July 4, 2020