WATCH | Six clips of Ma Mary Twala in action that have melted fans’ hearts

Fans, friends and family of Mary Twala continue to pay tribute to the veteran actress following her death in a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday morning, with many sharing videos of her best moments on screen

The star died at the age of 80 after being in and out of hospital for several months.

Mary captivated audiences of all ages during a career that spanned more than 60 years and saw her star in dozens of films, theatre and TV productions.

She lit up screens in projects including Sarafina!, Deliwe, Taxi to Soweto, Undenzani Melwane, Iqhawe, Hlala Kwabafileyo, Soul Buddyz, Child Of Soweto, Khululeka, Yizo-Yizo, SOS and Muvhango.

Last year she received the Order of Ikhamanga for her contribution to the performing arts.

News of her death sent shock waves across the country and led to a flood of tributes on social media.

Among these were several clips of her on screen, or in studio, that were shared.

Here are just six that warmed our hearts.

HERE I AM SEXY

One of the most widespread was a clip of Mary on the SABC2 series Skwizas.