TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Six clips of Ma Mary Twala in action that have melted fans’ hearts

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
07 July 2020 - 18:00
Mary Twala captivated audiences in several film, TV and theatre productions.
Mary Twala captivated audiences in several film, TV and theatre productions.
Image: e.tv/ Katch it with Khanyi

Fans, friends and family of Mary Twala continue to pay tribute to the veteran actress following her death in a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday morning, with many sharing videos of her best moments on screen

The star died at the age of 80 after being in and out of hospital for several months.

Mary captivated audiences of all ages during a career that spanned more than 60 years and saw her star in dozens of films, theatre and TV productions.

She lit up screens in projects including Sarafina!Deliwe, Taxi to Soweto, Undenzani Melwane, Iqhawe, Hlala Kwabafileyo, Soul Buddyz, Child Of Soweto, Khululeka, Yizo-Yizo, SOS and Muvhango.

Last year she received the Order of Ikhamanga for her contribution to the performing arts.

News of her death sent shock waves across the country and led to a flood of tributes on social media.

Among these were several clips of her on screen, or in studio, that were shared.

Here are just six that warmed our hearts.

HERE I AM SEXY

One of the most widespread was a clip of Mary on the SABC2 series Skwizas.

AT SOMIZI'S WEDDING

She had been struggling with her health for several months, and earlier this year fans saw a frail Mary attend her son Somizi Mhlongo's wedding on his wedding special, Somizi and Mohale: The Union.

THE FINAL ACT

In her last project before her death, Mary played a widow named Mantoa in the upcoming film This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection.

I HAVE 50 LIKES!

In another clip from Skwizas, Ma Mary's character dealt with internet fame.

SHE'S GOT THE MOVES!

Mary broke it down during a radio interview with Lillian Dube in 2018, showing that after all these years she still had the moves like Jagger.

BONUS: SHE IS NOW UNITED WITH HER SWEETHEART

Several fans also reflected on Mary's relationship with her husband, comedian and actor Ndaba Mhlongo, sharing a clip of him performing a skit on TV.

Mohale asks for prayers after Ma Mary Twala’s death: 'I have never seen my husband like this'

"I’ve never seen my husband like this. Please pray for us guys. I really need to be strong for him."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'All of a sudden she slipped away' - Mary Twala's last moments

"The doctor told her Somizi was on the way and she was so happy. All of a sudden she slipped away."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | 'That woman is my Chuck Norris': Somizi on the late Mary Twala

Mary Twala died on Saturday, aged 80.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Twitter has mixed responses to Rasta's painting of Mary Twala - 'is that really her?'

Rasta has not completely won tweeps over with his portrait of Mary Twala
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Levels! Black Coffee shows off his luxurious ride TshisaLIVE
  2. Six touching moments with Somizi and his iconic mom, Mary Twala TshisaLIVE
  3. Mohale asks for prayers after Ma Mary Twala’s death: 'I have never seen my ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'That woman is my Chuck Norris': Somizi on the late Mary Twala TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Twitter has mixed responses to Rasta's painting of Mary Twala - 'is ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X