WATCH | SK and Abdul Khoza speak brotherhood & go down memory lane
Media personalities and brothers SK and Abdul Khoza have recorded some videos to give their fans a front row seat into their childhood as they share fond and not-so fond memories of how their bond grew.
Abdul, who plays Qhaphela on Isibaya, and SK, who is best known as The Queen's Shaka, are brothers in real life.
They recently told entertaining stories on Instagram that left their fans in stitches.
Looking back at some of his "fails" as a big brother, SK remembered a time he intentionally left his younger brother at school because he was angry that Abdul didn't wanna share his lunch with him. This despite the fact that SK had the same lunch and ate it earlier on the day.
"He (SK) asked me if he could have some of my lunch and I said, 'No, you got the same thing'. That's why he left me, imagine! He got mad," Abdul said.
The guys explained that SK, who is the older brother, got into a taxi and left his younger brother behind.
SK said the mess he had made by leaving his brother behind only got real for him a few hours later when it was getting dark and Abdul was still not home.
"A couple of hours later, I'm asked: Where is your brother? Oh God, I'm hiding under the bed, I'm sh**ing myself, it's getting dark and my brother still hasn't come home," SK recalled.
The pair told the story and were almost brought to tears by how much they laughed at themselves.
SK said he's still can't believe he did that, and in retrospect gave props to Abdul for figuring out how to get home.
Fans wondered how the story of "missing Abdul" ended up and how small Abdul actually found his way home. He explained his side in the comment section to give them his take on how he eventually got back home.
"I had to jump into another car of 'uMalume' I didn't know. But he said as long as I can direct him, he will get me home," Abdul concluded the story.