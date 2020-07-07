WATCH | SK and Abdul Khoza speak brotherhood & go down memory lane

Media personalities and brothers SK and Abdul Khoza have recorded some videos to give their fans a front row seat into their childhood as they share fond and not-so fond memories of how their bond grew.

Abdul, who plays Qhaphela on Isibaya, and SK, who is best known as The Queen's Shaka, are brothers in real life.

They recently told entertaining stories on Instagram that left their fans in stitches.

Looking back at some of his "fails" as a big brother, SK remembered a time he intentionally left his younger brother at school because he was angry that Abdul didn't wanna share his lunch with him. This despite the fact that SK had the same lunch and ate it earlier on the day.

"He (SK) asked me if he could have some of my lunch and I said, 'No, you got the same thing'. That's why he left me, imagine! He got mad," Abdul said.