'You did great'- Twitter shows Sizwe Dhlomo some love after radio comeback

The return of Sizwe Dhlomo to the airwaves has been a dream come true for his fans who have showered him with nothing but love after his Kaya FM debut as the host of the station’s drive show.

His timeline was flooded with messages from well-wishers and compliments which he obvs retweeted during the course of the show.

The show airs on Monday to Thursday between 3pm-6pm.

In the past, Sizwe hosted a number of shows including Live, a music show on SABC 1, Kfm's Night Talk and just last year, he was one of the presenters on Newzroom Afrika’s morning show.

In a statement issued by Kaya FM one month ago, Sizwe said he was excited to join the station.

“I am very excited to be joining the Kaya FM family! Working under the tutelage of Greg Maloka is something that I regard as an honour and privilege. I am looking forward to engaging with Kaya listeners as we drive the station and our country into the future.”

Among his well-wishers were DJ Franky and Kaya FM presenter Sindi Van Zyl.