Atandwa Kani: I am the sex symbol of screen

Actor Atandwa Kani has defended his credentials as the “Prince of Theatre”, claiming to be a “sex symbol of screen”.

The Black Panther star is one of the most exciting SA actors and wants his haters to put some respect on his name.

Atandwa recently sat down with comedian Tats Nkonzo for a quick chat and said people have told him he is not the Prince of Theatre because the title does not exist. He said the title exists because he used it and just laughed off the hate.

“Am I still the Prince of Theatre? I have always been and I will always be the Prince of Theatre in all of your minds. Listen, I am the sex symbol of screen.”

The actor got hella deep when he dropped the claim that haters cannot argue with you if you know what you know.

Tats paid tribute to his friend, saying that the world will not forget Atandwa Kani.

“Some saw him as arrogant. Some saw him as confident. But all saw him,” Tats wrote.