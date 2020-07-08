Atandwa Kani: I am the sex symbol of screen
Actor Atandwa Kani has defended his credentials as the “Prince of Theatre”, claiming to be a “sex symbol of screen”.
The Black Panther star is one of the most exciting SA actors and wants his haters to put some respect on his name.
Atandwa recently sat down with comedian Tats Nkonzo for a quick chat and said people have told him he is not the Prince of Theatre because the title does not exist. He said the title exists because he used it and just laughed off the hate.
“Am I still the Prince of Theatre? I have always been and I will always be the Prince of Theatre in all of your minds. Listen, I am the sex symbol of screen.”
The actor got hella deep when he dropped the claim that haters cannot argue with you if you know what you know.
Tats paid tribute to his friend, saying that the world will not forget Atandwa Kani.
“Some saw him as arrogant. Some saw him as confident. But all saw him,” Tats wrote.
Some saw him as arrogant. Some saw him as confident. But all... saw him. @AtandwaKani talks about how he is STILL and will forever be, The Prince of Theatre. A must listen to the end. A must listen to the end. Mamelani niyigqibe. pic.twitter.com/LmBtvXmQpr— Tats Nkonzo (@TatsNkonzo) July 7, 2020
Atandwa has carved out his own path since moving to America several years ago, but told fans last year that even he sometimes gets moments of insecurity.
“Hi. My name is Atandwa Kani and I care way too much about what people think about me. I’m done with that. Thank you.
"Hi. My name is Atandwa Kani and I’m so damn insecure, but I’m working on that. Bye.
Hello. My name is Atandwa Kani. I’m worried that I really should be further in my life with my achievements, but I really am not, but I’m working on it. Thank you, bye” he wrote in a series of social media posts.