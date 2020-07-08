DJ Sbu part of campaign to give R400k to black-owned businesses collapsing under Covid-19

As thousands of South Africans face unemployment and retrenchment, DJ Sbu has teamed up with businessman Khandani Msibi to give R400,000 to help 20 businesses stay afloat.

Sowetan reported on Tuesday that retailer Massmart Holdings Ltd had started talks with unions to cut up to 1,800 jobs at Game stores across the country because of the Covid-19 pandemic and reduced consumer spending.

The news came as Media 24 announced it was considering the closure of five magazines and two newspapers, cutting hundreds of jobs, as it restructures in the wake of the pandemic.

DJ Sbu has been watching the impact the virus has had on the economy, and took to social media on Tuesday to offer relief.

Launching the 3Sixty Business Saver competition alongside the 3Sixty Global Solutions CEO, Sbu called on all struggling companies to upload a short video explaining “how Covid-19 has affected your business and how the R20,000 will save your business”.

There are a few conditions, however, including that your business has to have been running for a minimum of six months and must be 100% black-owned.