Here's Pinky Girl's view on the debate of wanting a baby sans a relationship

08 July 2020 - 12:00
Reality TV gave us Pinky Girl and Mzansi loved her!
Image: Via Instagram

Being Bonang fave Tebogo Mekgwe, fondly known as Pinky Girl, joined several other women in expressing her yearning to start a family of her own.

Pinky Girl recently revealed on Twitter that her innermost desire at the moment was to get herself a husband and have two kids.

“I affirm: Next year this time I’ll be with the love of my life, my husband and my two kids.”

Pinky Girl added that it would have actually been ideal to have a mini family now, because the pandemic would keep them locked in together for some quality time.

The reality TV star also made it clear that she believed it was important for a child to have both parents when possible. She went on to explain why she's against the recent trending hashtag where people shared their desires to have kids without relationships.

“I grew up with both my parents fortunately. I don’t want my child to grow up without a father. It’s a sad thing to experience as a child. Coming from a good background counts for human beings, where there’s mom and dad.”

