Khanyi Mbau on Tebogo split: Fighting to stay together is sometimes not enough

A year-and-a-half after getting back together, Khanyi Mbau has confirmed that she and long-time boyfriend Tebogo Lerole have again split, saying the musician had chosen a different path and she would let him “soar to greatness”.

The star announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying their second attempt at love had led them even further apart

“A decade of dating someone comes with great joy and immense difficulty, that fighting to stay together is sometimes not enough. Some paths are meant to cross and certain seasons to pass,” she explained.

She said that she respected Tebogo's decision, and they are now “no longer an item”.