Khanyi Mbau on Tebogo split: Fighting to stay together is sometimes not enough
A year-and-a-half after getting back together, Khanyi Mbau has confirmed that she and long-time boyfriend Tebogo Lerole have again split, saying the musician had chosen a different path and she would let him “soar to greatness”.
The star announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying their second attempt at love had led them even further apart
“A decade of dating someone comes with great joy and immense difficulty, that fighting to stay together is sometimes not enough. Some paths are meant to cross and certain seasons to pass,” she explained.
She said that she respected Tebogo's decision, and they are now “no longer an item”.
View this post on Instagram
Guys we have been here before, certainly words I have uttered before.. . Our second attempt grew us even further apart. . A decade of dating someone comes with great joy and immense difficulty, that fighting to stay together is sometimes not enough. Some paths are meant to cross and certain season to pass. Tebogo Edward billion has chosen to take a different path and have chosen to respect it and let him soar into greatness. And by this we are no longer an item.
Friends and fans, including Toke Mankiwa and Thulisile Phongolo, sent messages of support to Khanyi.
Tebogo is yet to comment on the matter.
The news comes just months after the Kwela Tebza star wrote an open letter gushing over Khanyi and claiming she had “surpassed every test to become Mrs Lerole”.
The couple first announced that they had split in 2018, but were soon back together.
“We broke up alright but we were comparatively civil to each other. Later on, we decided to retrace our steps trying to find our sweet spot as both individuals and people in a relationship,” Khanyi told Move.