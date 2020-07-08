Lerato Zah Moloi on testing positive for Covid-19: 'It's a ruthless invisible monster'

Former Muvhango actress Lerato Zah Moloi has warned about the dangers of Covid-19, after testing positive for the virus.

The star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she first developed symptoms several days ago and hoped her journey might help someone else.

“I've been contemplating just posting this video and telling my story because generally I am a private person and I'm a shy person, believe or not ... I don't put my life out there and I hardly post on social media ... ” Lerato began her video.

“I tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of days ago. Let me get straight to the point, Covid-19 is real and it is an invisible monster.”

The Rhythm City actress said at the time of posting the video she was already past her 14 days of self isolation. However, some of the symptoms still remained, including diarrhoea and headaches.

Lerato got emotional as she advised people to also prioritise their mental and spiritual wellbeing.

“One of the things I wanted to tell you is that when you go through this thing, you have to have mental strength. You have to be strong mentally and spiritually and emotionally because I can tell you, it is one of the hardest things you'll ever go through. You start thinking, am I dying? Am I gonna die? Am I gonna get through this thing?”

In her caption, she further encouraged people to take the virus seriously.

“Stay home please ... Covid-19 is a ruthless invisible monster. Be safe,” she said.

Watch the full video below