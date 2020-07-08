Lvovo slams flashy coffins: Stupid South Africans can really buy this

Musician Lvovo has shared his frustration about the "ridiculous" financial decisions he believes some South Africans are capable of making, like buying a Louis Vuitton coffin.

A picture of a Louis Vuitton coffin made its way to Lvovo's timeline, and he immediately slammed it, saying "stupid" South Africans were most likely to buy it.

"Stupid Africans can really buy this! I don't care what you say, we're the only nation that can do such a stupid thing," he said.

His followers seemed to agree that it was only a matter of time before someone in SA bought the coffin to show off.