Lvovo slams flashy coffins: Stupid South Africans can really buy this
Musician Lvovo has shared his frustration about the "ridiculous" financial decisions he believes some South Africans are capable of making, like buying a Louis Vuitton coffin.
A picture of a Louis Vuitton coffin made its way to Lvovo's timeline, and he immediately slammed it, saying "stupid" South Africans were most likely to buy it.
"Stupid Africans can really buy this! I don't care what you say, we're the only nation that can do such a stupid thing," he said.
His followers seemed to agree that it was only a matter of time before someone in SA bought the coffin to show off.
Stupid Africans can really buy this! I dont car what u say we're the only nation that can do such a stupid thing https://t.co/R1iGcu7F4O— Put South Africa First (@LvovoSA) July 7, 2020
South African funerals are usually expensive occasions characterised by mahogany caskets dripping with shiny trimmings and towering marble tombstones.
Families of celebrities in Mzansi top the list of people who go all out for their loved ones where funerals and tombstones are concerned.
Joe Mafela's tombstone comes to mind when many think lavish and expensive tombstones. Joe's flashy "living room" tombstone included a huge flat screen TV and a couch. The legendary actor died after being involved in a car accident in 2017.
The tombstone was estimated to cost between R100,000 and R300,000.
Former Generations actor Mandla Hlatswayo died a hero and when he was laid to rest, his tombstone embodied that. The actor was shot and killed outside a pub in Pimville after he tried to help two women who were being robbed by two armed men.
Mandla was given his very own DJ set which weighed 400kg, took a team of people three days to manufacture and cost R70,000.
While Lvovo was expressing his thoughts about the LV coffin, he saw a tweet saying that Takealot sells coffins, and the musician isn't convinced that will end well.
Business Insider reports that people in Mzansi can now get a coffin, on sale, for R4,899 (usual price R5,500) from South Africa's largest online retailer, Takealot. However, while delivery is free, the product is "non-returnable".
The Bayang'sukela hitmaker thinks people will use the opportunity to prank others.
Someone is gonna order this to someone's house! Watch! https://t.co/7s1Pk4mT8P— Put South Africa First (@LvovoSA) July 7, 2020