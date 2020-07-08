TshisaLIVE

Manaka Ranaka on controversial racial claims by 'Tracy Zille'

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
08 July 2020 - 14:00
Manaka Ranaka had some words for the controversial Twitter user.
Image: Instagram/ Manaka Ranaka

Generations: The Legacy star Manaka Ranaka has slammed controversial Twitter user Tracy Zille's claims that black Africans were apparently quick to abandon their own customs to adopt European traditions.

The account caused a Twitter storm this week when it posted several comments about the differences between black and white cultures.

In one post it questioned why black people spent so much money “to be like whites”, by wearing “white people's hair” and throwing white weddings.

Manaka was one of several celebrities who responded to the post and, in an open letter to the account, claimed white people have been trying to replicate black African culture for the longest time.

She also posted pictures to back up her claims.

DJ Sbu also weighed in on the tweets, claiming the account “is for the most part not lying”.

Actor Fana Mokoena also got into a debate with the account, urging it to use its energy to “return the land”.

“You might want to start telling white people to return the land they stole from black people. Do it with the same vigour you have for black criticism. So until the land is back, black people can do as they please with what you term ‘white culture’. Start with you own,” he said.

Musician L'vovo shared his support for the account's comments but later grew tired of it, calling it a fake account.

