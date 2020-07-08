Manaka Ranaka on controversial racial claims by 'Tracy Zille'

Generations: The Legacy star Manaka Ranaka has slammed controversial Twitter user Tracy Zille's claims that black Africans were apparently quick to abandon their own customs to adopt European traditions.

The account caused a Twitter storm this week when it posted several comments about the differences between black and white cultures.

In one post it questioned why black people spent so much money “to be like whites”, by wearing “white people's hair” and throwing white weddings.

Manaka was one of several celebrities who responded to the post and, in an open letter to the account, claimed white people have been trying to replicate black African culture for the longest time.

She also posted pictures to back up her claims.