Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse honours Mary Twala: 'Thank you for your resilience in this difficult industry'

08 July 2020 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Legendary musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse mourns the death of fallen heroine Mama Mary Twala
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Legendary musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse has joined the thousands of South Africans  mourning the death of veteran actress Mama Mary Twala.

Mary died on Saturday at Netcare Park Lane Hospital in Johannesburg. Her son, Idols SA judge Somizi, confirmed her death on social media.

Hotstix was heartbroken by the news and told TshisaLIVE that the actress left a hole in both his life and the industry at large.

“I would like to thank Mary for her resilience in this difficult industry. For allowing us into her space and coming into our homes. Her face was a reflection of difficulties of this life and it also carried a smile and pain.”

The musician applauded her for being a strong woman, who impacted many lives and raised a shining star in Somizi

“Somizi is a reflection of who his mother and father were. Both of them were compatible  to each other. I think it’s a privilege that I came from Orlando West because Orlando West and East are close to each other,  so I was able to meet her on a regular basis.”

Hotstix recalled meeting Mary when she was working with Gibson Kente, before there was television in SA.

“For her to be able to have sustained herself throughout all these years and remain relevant as an actress speaks volumes. Let's look at Somizi, I think it’s very important for us to question where he gets all this talent from.

“That should be an indication of what role she played in Somizi’s life.”

