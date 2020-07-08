Tribute to Mary Twala planned for 'Dinner at Somizi’s' premiere

Somizi Mhlongo will premiere his latest TV adventure on Friday with a heavy heart after the death of his mother, veteran actress Mary Twala.

Mary died at a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday after spending several months in and out of hospital.

Somizi confirmed his mom's death on social media, saying: “The tree has fallen. I'm shattered to the core.”

The news came less than a week before his cooking and talk show Dinner at Somizi’s premieres on 1Magic, and the channel has confirmed that a special tribute to Mary will air ahead of the episode on Friday.

“As the Mzansi Magic family, we have conveyed our condolences to one of our own, Somizi, for his loss. We are planning a special tribute for this great, distinguished thespian who kept South Africans entertained and laughing throughout her performances over the years.

“Despite her legendary presence as a renowned actress, she was accessible enough for the younger crop of creatives to befriend and look up to,” Nomsa Philiso, channel director for local entertainment channels at M-Net, said in a statement.

The first guest at Somizi's place will be actress Rami Chuene.

The outspoken entertainer will sit down for a meal with Somgaga and Mohale, dishing on the entertainment industry, her love life and her feisty social media presence.