TshisaLIVE

Tribute to Mary Twala planned for 'Dinner at Somizi’s' premiere

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
08 July 2020 - 15:00
A special tribute to Somizi's mother, late veteran actress Mary Twala, will air ahead of his new cooking and talk show this Friday.
A special tribute to Somizi's mother, late veteran actress Mary Twala, will air ahead of his new cooking and talk show this Friday.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Somizi Mhlongo will premiere his latest TV adventure on Friday with a heavy heart after the death of his mother, veteran actress Mary Twala. 

Mary died at a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday after spending several months in and out of hospital.

Somizi confirmed his mom's death on social media, saying: “The tree has fallen. I'm shattered to the core.” 

The news came less than a week before his cooking and talk show Dinner at Somizi’s premieres on 1Magic, and the channel has confirmed that a special tribute to Mary will air ahead of the episode on Friday.

As the Mzansi Magic family, we have conveyed our condolences to one of our own, Somizi, for his loss. We are planning a special tribute for this great, distinguished thespian who kept South Africans entertained and laughing throughout her performances over the years.

“Despite her legendary presence as a renowned actress, she was accessible enough for the younger crop of creatives to befriend and look up to,” Nomsa Philiso, channel director for local entertainment channels at M-Net, said in a statement.

The first guest at Somizi's place will be actress Rami Chuene.

The outspoken entertainer will sit down for a meal with Somgaga and Mohale, dishing on the entertainment industry, her love life and her feisty social media presence.

Somizi paid tribute to Mary earlier this week, posting several touching moments he shared with his mother, including her accompanying him to his traditional wedding late last year.

“Thank you again for this day, ma,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Thank u once again for this day Ma

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

'All of a sudden she slipped away' - Mary Twala's last moments

"The doctor told her Somizi was on the way and she was so happy. All of a sudden she slipped away."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Six touching moments with Somizi and his iconic mom, Mary Twala

The bond between Somizi and his famous mom was strong.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Mohale asks for prayers after Ma Mary Twala’s death: 'I have never seen my husband like this'

"I’ve never seen my husband like this. Please pray for us guys. I really need to be strong for him."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Six touching moments with Somizi and his iconic mom, Mary Twala TshisaLIVE
  2. Levels! Black Coffee shows off his luxurious ride TshisaLIVE
  3. Mohale asks for prayers after Ma Mary Twala’s death: 'I have never seen my ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'That woman is my Chuck Norris': Somizi on the late Mary Twala TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Twitter has mixed responses to Rasta's painting of Mary Twala - 'is ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

1.5 million gravesites being prepared as Gauteng braces for Covid-19 peak
112 days on life support: A Covid-19 patient is recovering after a double lung ...
X