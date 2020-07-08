Zodwa Wabantu: Stop saying you are tired of my body because it works for me

It's public knowledge that there are people in Mzansi, and in the world, who don't consider Zodwa Wabantu to be "talented", but sis is here to let them know that talent isn't the only thing necessary for one to be a success.

Zodwa knows very well that many have written off her success as a "benefit of a banging body".

The entertainer told TshisaLIVE she wants people to remember that money has given her options to dabble in "this and that".

However, all she wants is to be known as Zodwa Wabantu, entertainer and entrepreneur.

"I don't want to confuse people about who I am as a brand. I'm also not like these celebrities who just want to do anything that is offered to them. I know people might think I have no talent, but I know I have talent because how many women have beautiful bodies in Mzansi but can't do what I do? A lot! What I do needs talent that only I have, so there's no need for me to try be a DJ or a singer or other things that I have no love for to stay relevant."

She also had a stern warning for her critics.

"Stop saying you are tired of my body because it works for me."

In a recent Instagram post, the socialite told followers to stop telling her to change careers because she now has enough financial muscle to dabble in things she would otherwise not have any business doing.

"When you say you are getting bored about my body talent... I’m very talented! Do you want me to be a DJ? Do you want me to be a singer? Phela all the above I can gladly do now because I have money and these days talent can be bought. I can do it. I can buy it even if I don't know how to do it. So please leave me be, just let me be Zodwa Wabantu and stay in my own lane," she said.

The one thing Zodwa knows for sure is that whether people agree with her or not, her body works for her and her brand. That's how she secures her bags and she's super proud of that!