Clement Maosa pens heartfelt note for his grandma: I’m a law graduate because of her

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa had all “bo ngwana koko” in their feels recently when he penned a heartfelt note thanking his grandmother for making him the man he is today.

Clement, who has previously opened up about losing his parents as a young boy, took to his Instagram to thank the woman who stepped in to play every role he needed to become a valuable member of society.

“When my parents left this world, my grandmother took my siblings and I in and with nothing but unconditional love we survived. I even graduated Bachelor of Laws at University of Limpopo because nothing could stop a willing and resilient spirit.

“I know most successful people who have been raised by their gogo and today they’ve built wealth from nothing,” Clement said.

The actor has used his platform to motivate young people since he got his fame as Kwaito from the popular SABC1 soapie. He explained that he penned the note to remind his followers that their parents and grandparents often have to sacrifice a great deal for their benefit.