Here's where you can watch veteran actress Mary Twala's funeral

Friends and family will travel to Grace Bible Church in Soweto on Thursday to pay their final respects to veteran actress Mary Twala, who died on Saturday at the age of 80.

The star's death was confirmed by her son Somizi on social media, saying: “The tree has fallen. I'm shattered to the core.”

Since then, social media has been flooded with tributes to the star.

While thousands have shared their condolences, the Covid-19 pandemic has limited attendance at the funeral to strictly 50 people.

In order to accommodate all those who will not be in attendance, fans, celebs and friends have been asked to send messages to the family via WhatsApp.

The funeral will also be streamed on several platforms, including Somizi's Twitter account, Mohale's Facebook, or Hop Media Live and The Bar Magazine's YouTube pages.