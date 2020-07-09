Phindile Gwala on married life & holding off on having more children

Actress Phindile Gwala is a woman in love, and she's opened up about how married life has been treating her and why she's still glowing like her relationship is two days old.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the Looking For Love actress said the real plug into a happy marriage is to marry your best friend, which she's found in her hubby Armando Ngandu.

"My marriage life has been such a beautiful journey. I got married to my best friend and we understand each other. He allows me to be the person I wanna be and more.

"He's everything good. He's such an angel. He made me fall in love with myself first before I even fell in love with him... yhu! That guy is such a brilliant man, When he speaks, you definitely listen and he's so smart," she said.

Phindile and her hubby have one child each from previous relationships. They are determined to focus on those children and themselves as a couple before they think about adding to their brood.

"Babies? Not any time soon, like not this year or next year even. I'm not sure when or how soon I will join the mommy club but those are the conversations we are having because I think we've had enough of a good time without lil ones. Ses'jole enough now."

Phindile said while the baby conversation may be back on the table, she and her hubby are not willing to rush the process.

"We didn't want to rush into having kids. We wanted to have a jol first, know each other, enjoy each other. We wanted to make all the memories we want to have as a couple because as you know, small kids take over your lives. We didn't just wanna meet and have kids then devote all our time to raising the kids when we haven't had time to enjoy ourselves as a couple. But when the time is right, I'll be happy to join the mommy club again."

Check the happy couple below.