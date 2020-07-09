Prince Kaybee recounts weird 'stalker' experience but Twitter wants more
Ever been in a taxi where someone was telling a great story and you had to get off before hearing how it all ended? Well, that is exactly what Prince Kaybee did to Mzansi on his TL when he told them the story of his strange “stalker”.
Tweeps had no choice but to drag Kaybee for his bad storytelling skills as he left them hanging when he explained an alleged recent incident where a girl he didn't know pretended she knew Prince personally so she could go up to his room at a hotel ...
What happened was ... Prince booked himself into a hotel but made the mistake of leaving his car outside.
That's when his show-off tendencies caught up with him because the alleged stranger recognised the car (probably from his Instagram) and decided to seize the moment.
Here's the story as told by Kaybee.
She investigated the car for a good minute or so and came inside the Hotel. So reception is on the 4th floor, ground floor is where the guards are. Now you must first tell them where you going before you even get to the lift to go to reception.— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 8, 2020
Ok so she then says I want KABELO (see this thing of posting cars🙄).— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 8, 2020
The guards then tell her if you know this person why don’t you call him. She replied and said she lost my number but left a note...🔥🧨
Needless to say the masses weren't impressed with his “no climax” story.
They took to his TL to say as much:
Lol but I wasn’t trying to make you climax, I’m just telling it like it is🤷🏾♂️— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 8, 2020