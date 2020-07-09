TshisaLIVE

Rami Chuene weighs in on 'obesity increases Covid-19 mortality rate' claims

'This is not the time to target obesity,' Rami wrote on Twitter

09 July 2020 - 13:00
Rami Chuene says Covid-19 doesn't discriminate.
Image: Via Instagram

Veteran actress Rami Chuene has responded to claims that obese people are potentially more at risk of dying if they contract Covid-19.

This is not the time to target obesity,” Rami wrote on Twitter.

This came after SowetanLIVE reported that some scientists say obesity increases your risk of death if you contract Covid-19. However, others say this hasn't yet been proven.

The report stated that scientists found that people living with obesity are far more likely to need a ventilator, which means it is crucial for countries with a high obesity prevalence (above 40%) to be prepared.

Rami slammed the report, saying it was unnecessary to report on such an observation, especially since an equal number of scientists have opposed the findings.

“Covid-19 is killing everyone - left, right and centre, big or small, even di slender tsa macatalogue are being buried. What an unnecessary observation, especially if it hasn’t been ‘scientifically’ proven. Mxm.”

