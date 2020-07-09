'Stars expire, artists live forever'- Fitting final farewell for Mary Twala

“We did not see you close your eyes or hear your last faint sigh. We only heard you had gone, too late to say goodbye. Too late to hug you and let you know how much we love you.”

Those were the words shared by Zanele Twala at the emotionally-charged funeral of her older sister, veteran actress Mary Twala at Grace Bible Church in Soweto on Thursday.

Speaking at the start of the service, Master of Ceremonies Andile Ncube called the Covid-19 pandemic a “thief of love”, but said Mary's contribution to the entertainment industry and in the lives of those she touched would fill more than just the hall.

“The 50 people around you are not a reflection of the momentous giant we are gathered here to honour,” he said.

Covid-19 restrictions limited attendance at the funeral to strictly 50 people, with mourners sitting more than one metre away from each other in a large hall. The service was also limited to one hour.

Fans and friends, including some well-known celebrities who were not in attendance at the funeral because of the restrictions, sent messages.

This included tributes from Kenneth Nkosi, Jerry Mofokeng, Rapulana Seiphemo, Connie Chiume, Presley Chweneyagae, were played in a short video at the service.