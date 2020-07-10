An unexpected goodbye, an unforgettable legacy: five must-read stories on Mary Twala
Legendary actress, Mary Twala was laid to rest on Thursday, less than a week after she died at Park Lane Hospital in Johannesburg.
South Africans who watched her work on television over the years, industry colleagues and family, including her son Somizi Mhlongo, paid tribute to the actress.
Here are five must-read stories about Mary.
Her death
On July 4 Somizi shared via social media that his mother had died.
On Twitter he shared her picture and captioned it: “My tree has fallen ... lala Ma.”
In a lengthy Instagram post, Somizi said his mother died on his late father's birthday.
“I'm shattered to the core, but I'd be selfish if I don't release her.”
Tributes
Social media was filled with pictures of Mary as South Africans paid moving tributes to the woman many called an icon.
The presidency's Twitter page shared a picture of her receiving the Order of Ikhamanga from President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019.
Family speaks
Family spokesperson and Mary's granddaughter, Phumzile Twala, said the family was shattered.
She told TshisaLIVE Mary had been struggling with diabetes and made many trips to hospital.
She died as Somizi and her brother were on their way to pay her a visit.
“You know that she is old but she was so strong. She had pulled through so many times before that we thought she might be strong enough again.”
Final farewell
Mary's funeral service was held at the Grace Bible Cchurch in Soweto. Mourners were limited to 50 people due to lockdown restrictions.
Industry colleagues, including Connie Chiume and Presley Chweneyagae, shared their tributes virtually.
Somizi paid a moving tribute to his mother, saying he may have lost her on earth but he has gained the most powerful ancestor.
“I am so at peace with what my mother has achieved. She has seen me walk down the aisle, she has seen her granddaughters."
Memories
A video of Somizi speaking fondly about his mother during an interview on SABC3's Real Talk resurfaced earlier this week as South Africans paid tribute to the actress.
He opened up about how his mother supported him when he struggled with his health and finances, and described her resilience as the same as that of actor Chuck Norris.