An unexpected goodbye, an unforgettable legacy: five must-read stories on Mary Twala

Legendary actress, Mary Twala was laid to rest on Thursday, less than a week after she died at Park Lane Hospital in Johannesburg.

South Africans who watched her work on television over the years, industry colleagues and family, including her son Somizi Mhlongo, paid tribute to the actress.

Here are five must-read stories about Mary.

Her death

On July 4 Somizi shared via social media that his mother had died.

On Twitter he shared her picture and captioned it: “My tree has fallen ... lala Ma.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, Somizi said his mother died on his late father's birthday.

“I'm shattered to the core, but I'd be selfish if I don't release her.”