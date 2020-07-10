TshisaLIVE

An unexpected goodbye, an unforgettable legacy: five must-read stories on Mary Twala

10 July 2020 - 09:18 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A special tribute to Somizi's mother, late veteran actress Mary Twala, will air ahead of his new cooking and talk show this Friday.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Legendary actress, Mary Twala was laid to rest on Thursday, less than a week after she died at Park Lane Hospital in Johannesburg.

South Africans who watched her work on television over the years, industry colleagues and family, including her son Somizi Mhlongo, paid tribute to the actress.

Here are five must-read stories about Mary.

Her death

On July 4 Somizi shared via social media that his mother had died.

On Twitter he shared her picture and captioned it: “My tree has fallen ... lala Ma.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, Somizi said his mother died on his late father's birthday.

“I'm shattered to the core, but I'd be selfish if I don't release her.”

Veteran actress Mary Twala has died

Somizi's talented mother, Mary Twala, died on Saturday at Parklane private hospital around 11am.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Tributes 

Social media was filled with pictures of Mary as South Africans paid moving tributes to the woman many called an icon.

The presidency's Twitter page shared a picture of her receiving the Order of Ikhamanga from President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019.

Tributes pour in for actress Mary Twala: 'The nation's tree has fallen'

The actress died at Park Lane Private Hospital on Saturday.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Family speaks 

Family spokesperson and Mary's granddaughter, Phumzile Twala, said the family was shattered.

She told TshisaLIVE Mary had been struggling with diabetes and made many trips to hospital.

She died as Somizi and her brother were on their way to pay her a visit.

“You know that she is old but she was so strong. She had pulled through so many times before that we thought she might be strong enough again.”

'All of a sudden she slipped away' - Mary Twala's last moments

"The doctor told her Somizi was on the way and she was so happy. All of a sudden she slipped away."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Final farewell

Mary's funeral service was held at the Grace Bible Cchurch in Soweto. Mourners were limited to 50 people due to lockdown restrictions.

Industry colleagues, including Connie Chiume and Presley Chweneyagae, shared their tributes virtually.

Somizi paid a moving tribute to his mother, saying he may have lost her on earth but he has gained the most powerful ancestor.

“I am so at peace with what my mother has achieved. She has seen me walk down the aisle, she has seen her granddaughters."

'Stars expire, artists live forever': Fitting final farewell for Mary Twala

"We did not see you close your eyes or hear your last faint sigh. We only heard you had gone, too late to say goodbye. Too late to hug you and let ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Memories

A video of Somizi speaking fondly about his mother during an interview on SABC3's Real Talk resurfaced earlier this week as South Africans paid tribute to the actress.

He opened up about how his mother supported him when he struggled with his health and finances, and described her resilience as the same as that of actor Chuck Norris.

WATCH | 'That woman is my Chuck Norris': Somizi on the late Mary Twala

Mary Twala died on Saturday, aged 80.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Seven things you might not have known about the late icon Mary Twala

Mary Twala will always be remembered for her talent and contribution to Mzansi’s film and entertainment industry. In honour of a life well-lived, ...
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

Tribute to Mary Twala planned for 'Dinner at Somizi’s' premiere

Somizi's show will open with a tribute to Mary.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse honours Mary Twala: 'Thank you for your resilience in this difficult industry'

"Mary's face was a reflection of difficulties of this life and it also carried a smile and pain."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

