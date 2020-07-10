L'vovo calls on Thulas Nxesi to help South Africans 'worried about jobs'

Musician L'vovo Derrango has called on minister of employment and labour Thulas Nxesi to take the nation into his confidence after news of mass retrenchments and pay cuts in several industries.

Sowetan reported this week that Massmart Holdings Ltd had started talks with unions to cut up to 1,800 jobs at Game stores across the country, citing a reduction in consumer spending and the Covid-19 pandemic as factors in its decision.

It came in a week when Media 24 announced it was considering the closure of five magazines and two newspapers, and Primedia said it was looking into restructuring, as the media industry struggles in the wake of the pandemic.

The minister's name trended on social media, as Twitter users called on him to address the rising levels of unemployment.

L'vovo joined the chorus, telling Nxesi that South Africans are worried about jobs.