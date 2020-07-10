TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee leads the way in Sama nominations

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
10 July 2020 - 15:00
Prince Kaybee is dominating so far.
Image: Prince Kaybee/ Instagram

DJ and businessman Prince Kaybee was on top of the world on Friday after his mega hits Gugulethu and Fetch Your Life dominated the nominations list for this year's SA Music Awards (Samas).

The top 20 shortlist for Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year awards were revealed on Thursday. The categories will be open for public voting.

While other categories are yet to be announced, Kaybee is already off to a flying start with Gugulethu, featuring Afro Brothers, Indlovukazi and SUPTA, and Fetch Your Life, featuring Msaki,  nominated in the categories.

KO is hot on the DJ's heels with three nominations for Supa Dupa and Say You Will featuring Nandi Madida.

DJ Zinhle scored two nominations for her hit Umlilo featuring Mvzzle and Rethabile. Her former bae AKA did the same with his song Jika featuring Yanga Chief.

Nasty C's SMA, featuring Rowlene, is still a popular contender with two nominations, as is Lady Zamar's This is Love.

Whipped by Tellaman, featuring Nasty C and Shekinah, TNS's My Dali, featuring Indlovukazi, Holly Rey's You and Black Motion's Joy Joy, featuring Brenden Praise, all scored two nominations.

Prince Kaybee told TshisaLIVE, he was humbled by the nominations and said it was great to still be recognised after several years in the industry.

He said the songs resonated with audiences because they could relate to them, but he had achieved success by simply working hard.

"There is no book guiding you exactly where you should be. You constantly need new strategies to evolve. You need to move towards your dream. It is not coming to you."

This year's awards will be held over five episodes online, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, between August 3 and 7, at 9.30pm.

This year's theme for the awards is “ForThaKultcha” and will feature several presenters and musical performances..

