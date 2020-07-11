TshisaLIVE

Brenden Praise and Mpoomy Ledwaba welcome their second child

11 July 2020 - 16:00
Brenden Praise and Mpoomy Ledwaba are ecstatic to be parents again.
Image: Instagram/ Brenden Praise

Former Idols SA finalist Brenden Praise Ledwaba and his wife Mpoomy Ledwaba have welcomed their second child into the world.

The couple couldn’t contain their excitement and posted snaps of their little boy’s hand on their Instagram accounts this week. 

The couple revealed the name of their newborn baby on Instagram as Zani Lehumo Ledwaba.

The proud father of the two thanked God for blessing them with a happy, loving and healthy baby boy .

“On the 29th of June God blessed us with a happy, loving and healthy baby boy. We can’t express enough, the joy we feel and how grateful we are.”

Brenden said he was grateful to his wife for carrying their son for nine months and praised her strength.

“I’m especially grateful to my wife Mpoomy Ledwaba for carrying him through the nine-month period in obviously what is a tough time in the world. Your strength continues to amaze me and I’m truly grateful to be doing this life thing you”.

Mpoomy also took to Instagram to share the exciting news and wrote, "Our home has been filled with so much warmth and love as we became a family of four last week."

The couple welcomed their first child, an adorable baby girl called Nuri Lethabo in 2018.

