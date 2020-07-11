Cassper Nyovest reveals R15k electricity bill

Yah, neh. Lockdown will show you flames!

We have all seen an increase in our electricity, food and water bills since the lockdown started as we spend more time at home than before, but rapper Cassper Nyovest was hella shocked when he saw his statements.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker recently took to Twitter to share the damage: R15,000 for electricity.

“My electricity was 15k this month and I don't have an electric heater in my house. What the hell is going on? This doesn't make sense,” he told fans.