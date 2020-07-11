Cassper Nyovest reveals R15k electricity bill
Yah, neh. Lockdown will show you flames!
We have all seen an increase in our electricity, food and water bills since the lockdown started as we spend more time at home than before, but rapper Cassper Nyovest was hella shocked when he saw his statements.
The Tito Mboweni hitmaker recently took to Twitter to share the damage: R15,000 for electricity.
“My electricity was 15k this month and I don't have an electric heater in my house. What the hell is going on? This doesn't make sense,” he told fans.
Fans were just as perplexed and filled his mentions with ideas of what it could be, including a heater or his PlayStation.
It strikes as the muso revealed that he is fighting to make ends meet.
“I'm working hard to keep what I have and not lose too many things, because one thing for sure, something has to go. Life as an artist in these corona times is hard,” Cassper told a fan last month.
He also recently took to Twitter to encourage entertainers to cut down on the “need to have” thing until life under Covid-19 had normalised.
“Sending prayers to all the entertainers during this tough time. I know the finances are starting to look very tricky."