J'Something opens up about his anxiety: Things are crazy right now
J'Something has admitted anxiety has threatened to take away his joy during these difficult Covid-19 times, and said he has chosen to take everything one day at a time so he lives to tell the story.
J' opened up about his struggles on Instagram recently, encouraging fans to remain focused on the moment.
"I know so many of us are filled with anxiety right now. I have personally gone through so much in the last two years, and the lesson I learnt through it all is that all we have is today. I know things are crazy right now. I wanna encourage all of you to remain focused on just living for today and in the moment," he said.
The Mi Casa frontman explained his anxiety has become more extreme during this time, and said he's had to be truly intentional about protecting his peace.
He said perspective is one of the most important aspects to help one deal with living through a global pandemic.
"I am no expert in any of these things that are going on but I am a human who every day wakes up with anxiety filled to the brim. Every morning I wake up and realise that I can still see that beautiful blue sky, I still have breath in my lungs, and I have so many beautiful souls around me who I can connect with," he said.
Read the rest of the encouraging message below:
One day at a time ... I know so many of us are filled with anxiety right now. I have personally gone through so much in the last two years and the lesson I learnt through it all is that all we have is today ... I know things are crazy right now. I wanna encourage all of you to remain focused on just living for today and IN the moment. _ Breathe. Don’t obsess over social media and all the negative news out there, specially right now. Perspective is EVERYTHING ... stay home if you can and just be patient with this process. It cannot be an easy task to be a leader of a whole nation amidst global confusion and a pandemic of this size, but like the lesson I learnt when I went to Rwanda, If we all do our part then we make the world a better place. I encourage to enjoy and make the most of this time. Stay home and connect via the incredible abilities we have at our fingertips. _ I am no expert in ANY of these things that are going but I too am a human who everyday wakes up with anxiety filled to the brim and every morning I wake up and realize that I can still see that beautiful blue sky, I still have breath in my lungs, and I have so many beAutiful souls around me that I can connect with. _ Music is a healer and an escape ... I have placed our latest body of work in the link in my bio ... go chuck some headphones on and enjoy some music and BREATHE! _ Sending you love, and remember the most important thing is to TALK! Let your feelings out, if you able too I recommend seeing a psychologist (I know a phenomenal one who does online consultations - hit me up in DMs if you want the contact) or talk to people you trust about your feelings! WE GONNA CONQUER!! _ #WeMadeIt