J'Something opens up about his anxiety: Things are crazy right now

J'Something has admitted anxiety has threatened to take away his joy during these difficult Covid-19 times, and said he has chosen to take everything one day at a time so he lives to tell the story.

J' opened up about his struggles on Instagram recently, encouraging fans to remain focused on the moment.

"I know so many of us are filled with anxiety right now. I have personally gone through so much in the last two years, and the lesson I learnt through it all is that all we have is today. I know things are crazy right now. I wanna encourage all of you to remain focused on just living for today and in the moment," he said.

The Mi Casa frontman explained his anxiety has become more extreme during this time, and said he's had to be truly intentional about protecting his peace.

He said perspective is one of the most important aspects to help one deal with living through a global pandemic.

"I am no expert in any of these things that are going on but I am a human who every day wakes up with anxiety filled to the brim. Every morning I wake up and realise that I can still see that beautiful blue sky, I still have breath in my lungs, and I have so many beautiful souls around me who I can connect with," he said.

Read the rest of the encouraging message below: