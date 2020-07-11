TshisaLIVE

Kgomotso Christopher reveals new TV gig was an answer to a 10-year prayer

11 July 2020 - 12:00
Actress Kgomotso Christopher (far right) is one of two latest additions on SABC2's Raising Babies 101.
Actress Kgomotso Christopher (far right) is one of two latest additions on SABC2's Raising Babies 101.
Image: Instagram/Kgomotso Christopher

While most of Mzansi is still finding it hard to let go of her Scandal! character YV, actress Kgomotso Christopher has already moved on to the next chapter, which includes being a  lead in an upcoming drama and a TV presenting gig on a baby talk show.

Kgomotso took to Instagram to share that joining the presenters of SABC2 baby-themed show Raising Babies 101 was a dream come true. She explained that she had prayed for such a gig over a decade ago.

"Dreams delayed... are not dreams denied," Kgomotso began.

"Ten years ago, I was a mom of two toddlers and was a guest on a baby show on TV... soon after that interview, I added (that) to my vision list, (with) the hope that I would one day host a similar show... So (I am) so honoured and excited to join the Raising Babies 101 family... Thank you for making my dreams come true!"

Kgomotso's edition, The Toddlers Edition, plays every Tuesday, 9am on SABC2.

Check some behind the scenes videos below.

Kgomotso has shared her excitement to have a gig where she isn't playing a character on screen and her fans are happy to finally know the person behind the characters she's brought to life brilliantly on the small screen.

With her loyal fanbase following her everywhere like the queen she is, Kgomotso enjoyed a great first show as her fans showered her with love.

Kgomotso Christopher and Michelle Botes return to screens in new series

Kgomotso will play the role of Dineo, a "beautiful yet tragic second wife with a heart of gold beneath all the Gucci".
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'It's tough': Kgomotso Christopher on helping kids with neurological conditions

"Normal schooling can be challenging for our kids, but wow, never thought online school would be tougher. The struggle is real."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Kgomotso Christopher on Minnie Dlamini’s tips to artists 'to live within their means'

"Problem is most of the people you see on social media, living in Sandton, don't represent majority of SA artists."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

To open or nah? Kgomotso Christopher joins parents' Twitter debate about 2020 school year

Everyone agrees the department of education has to make very tough decisions.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Too soon or super-sweet? Mohale’s birthday gift causes debate among fans TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi heartbroken over Mary Twala's death: 'It's every child's nightmare. ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Tweeps can’t help but stan gangster gogo Mam’ Sonto on 'Gomora' TshisaLIVE
  4. RECORDED | WATCH LIVE | Iconic actress Mary Twala to be laid to rest on Thursday TshisaLIVE
  5. Six touching moments with Somizi and his iconic mom, Mary Twala TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X