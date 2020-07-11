Kgomotso Christopher reveals new TV gig was an answer to a 10-year prayer

While most of Mzansi is still finding it hard to let go of her Scandal! character YV, actress Kgomotso Christopher has already moved on to the next chapter, which includes being a lead in an upcoming drama and a TV presenting gig on a baby talk show.

Kgomotso took to Instagram to share that joining the presenters of SABC2 baby-themed show Raising Babies 101 was a dream come true. She explained that she had prayed for such a gig over a decade ago.

"Dreams delayed... are not dreams denied," Kgomotso began.

"Ten years ago, I was a mom of two toddlers and was a guest on a baby show on TV... soon after that interview, I added (that) to my vision list, (with) the hope that I would one day host a similar show... So (I am) so honoured and excited to join the Raising Babies 101 family... Thank you for making my dreams come true!"

Kgomotso's edition, The Toddlers Edition, plays every Tuesday, 9am on SABC2.

Check some behind the scenes videos below.