Letoya Makhene talks forgiveness: 'I may have built a name for myself but I am not above you.'
Generations: The Legacy star Letoya Makhene has reflected on her life, asking forgiveness for anything she may have done wrong.
The TV personality opened up to fans in a lengthy Twitter thread this week, contemplating the unprecedented pandemic we are experiencing.
“If there’s one thing I’ve come to learn during this pandemic, it is that it’s time to make peace with ourselves and God,” tweeted Letoya.
Life right now is so unpredictable. Life at the moment has no guarantees. I see so many people still living with so much anger and hatred. I see people dying without having taken a moment to sit with God and reflect. Reflect on their lives and certain choices they've made.— Letoya Makhene (@letoyamakhene) July 7, 2020
I'm done fighting. The only thing I am willing to fight for is to keep myself and my family alive. If you are at war with me, I will pray for you. If you're digging a grave for me, I will forgive you.— Letoya Makhene (@letoyamakhene) July 7, 2020
The actress said she is done fighting and prays for those “at war” with her.
“I’m done fighting. The only thing I am willing to fight for is to keep myself and my family alive,” said Letoya.
The only thing I ask is that if I've done you wrong in any way, please forgive me. If I've hurt you, please forgive me. I may be a spiritual being, but I am still human and therefore I am not without sin. I may have built a name for myself but I am not above you.— Letoya Makhene (@letoyamakhene) July 7, 2020
She also asked for forgiveness and said being a famous face does not mean she is better than anyone.
“The only thing I ask is that If I’ve done you wrong in any way, please forgive me. I may be a spiritual being, but I am still human and therefore not without sin. I may have built a name for myself but I am not above you,” she wrote.