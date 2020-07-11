TshisaLIVE

Letoya Makhene talks forgiveness: 'I may have built a name for myself but I am not above you.'

11 July 2020 - 13:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Letoya Makhene reflected on spirituality in a thread on Twitter
Generations: The Legacy star Letoya Makhene has reflected on her life, asking forgiveness for anything she may have done wrong.

The TV personality opened up to fans in a lengthy Twitter thread this week, contemplating the unprecedented pandemic we are experiencing.

“If there’s one thing I’ve come to learn during this pandemic, it is that it’s time to make peace with ourselves and God,” tweeted Letoya.

The actress said she is done fighting and prays for those “at war” with her.

“I’m done fighting. The only thing I am willing to fight for is to keep myself and my family alive,” said Letoya.

She also asked for forgiveness and said being a famous face does not mean she is better than anyone.

“The only thing I ask is that If I’ve done you wrong in any way, please forgive me. I may be a spiritual being, but I am still human and therefore not without sin. I may have built a name for myself but I am not above you,” she wrote.

