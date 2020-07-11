Linda Sebezo’s Covid-19 struggles: 'My heart was heavy when I saw my mom buying bread for us'

Veteran actress Linda Sebezo has opened up about the devastating economic impact Covid-19 has had on her life, that saw her survive off her mother’s pension.

The star told TshisaLIVE in an interview this week that she was disappointed at how the government has treated artists during the pandemic.

She said that she applied for the department of sports, arts and culture’s Covid-19 relief fund.

The fund was launched in March, pledging R150m to help artists and athletes hit hard by Covid-19.

“We were told to apply for a relief fund only to find out that I don’t qualify. My heart was bleeding. I’m a taxpayer and I don’t owe tax. On the other hand I had to pay fees for my daughter who attends a private institution and I didn’t have money to pay for her then.”