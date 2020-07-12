TshisaLIVE

'Damn! This sucks!' - Cassper Nyovest's boxing match with AKA may not be happening this year

12 July 2020 - 14:00
Cassper Nyovest and his rival AKA were set to slug it out in the ring.
Image: Instagram/AKA/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has responded to reports that boxing may be suspended for the year, potentially putting a halt to his long-anticipated bout with rival AKA.

He took to Twitter to express his disappointment after former boxing promoter and boxing enthusiast Andile Sidinile said Boxing SA must forget about boxing matches happening this year.

Speaking to Sowetan, Andile said the decision should be made to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“You can't allow boxing to resume because even at the gyms, chances of infections are galore. Boxers train in enclosed environment compared to rugby or football where players train in an open field.”

Mufasa was looking forward to the fist-fight with AKA, that was set for September, and wrote: “Damn! This sucks!”

AKA first brought up the fight in a series of tweets earlier this year. Posting a video on Twitter of himself at the gym hitting a boxing bag, he wrote, “Tag short pan. Let him know his management don’t care about him letting him do this fight.

“Y’all think I’m joking. The fight is set for September. That’s why he’s been talking about 'boxing' in his interviews. Baiting me. Trust me. September. AKA vs Pony Boy. 10 rounds ... EFC ... winner takes all.”

At first Cassper appeared to reject the offer but later agreed.

We need to meet in the ring. That's all I want. It's too late for apologies,” Cassper said on Speedsta's Metro FM show.

